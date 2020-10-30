How to snuff out disagreements

There was a time when that made me grumble, but now I use it as a reminder to be thankful.

Here’s why.

A friend of mine lost her husband, unexpectedly, in an accident. He died young, and left his wife and four little boys behind.

She found love again a few years later, remarried, and by the grace of God has another chance to live and love.

And shoes in the middle of the living room no longer bother her. Wet towels on the bed don’t phase her. And petty arguments just don’t matter.

Because she’s lived a life of loss and she knows what’s really important.

“I would give anything to pick up my husband’s dirty socks again,” she wrote, “but now I get to do this. I get to live with my new husband and I’m thankful.”

A different perspective on life.

I know what you’re thinking.

“Leslie, no. I will not pick up after a guy. This does not give him an excuse to be lazy.”