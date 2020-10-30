How to snuff out disagreements

My husband, Kyle, and I had a slight disagreement this week. We use the word disagreement instead of “she/he is annoying me.” We’re good like that. But back to the disagreement. I lost patience with our 3-year-old boy, and then my husband lost patience with me.
It went something like this.
“Les, I got it, I’ll help him, calm down,” Kyle told me.
Husbands, here’s a piece of advice. Never, ever, under any circumstance use the phrase “calm down” when you’re speaking to your wife.
OK, maybe he didn’t use those exact words, but the sentiment was there.
In a normal year, on a normal day, I might be able to breathe when someone tells me to calm down. But this isn’t a normal year.
So, I snapped at him, too.
And he snapped back.
It wasn’t my best moment.
I was frustrated for a while, certain my anger was validated. I removed myself from the situation and took time to calm down.
And then I saw his shoes on the floor.
My husband has big feet. He often leaves his shoes in the middle of the living room, by the front door, under the bench in the hall, anywhere other than our closest.
There was a time when that made me grumble, but now I use it as a reminder to be thankful.
Here’s why.
A friend of mine lost her husband, unexpectedly, in an accident. He died young, and left his wife and four little boys behind.
She found love again a few years later, remarried, and by the grace of God has another chance to live and love.
And shoes in the middle of the living room no longer bother her. Wet towels on the bed don’t phase her. And petty arguments just don’t matter.
Because she’s lived a life of loss and she knows what’s really important.
“I would give anything to pick up my husband’s dirty socks again,” she wrote, “but now I get to do this. I get to live with my new husband and I’m thankful.”
A different perspective on life.
I know what you’re thinking.
“Leslie, no. I will not pick up after a guy. This does not give him an excuse to be lazy.”
That goes for both husband and wife, of course. And that’s not the point. Being a disrespectful, lazy slob is never OK. I’m a firm believer in sharing household chores and sharing responsibilities when raising kids. It’s just how our home runs. But sometimes, I give 90% and Kyle gives 10%. And sometimes, I give 5% and Kyle gives 95%. It’s just life. It’s rarely 50/50. But we make up for what the other is missing knowing that grace will be returned when we need it most.
And that’s how we make it work. And that’s why the little things, like shoes on the ground or a petty argument, just doesn’t matter.
But if we’re not careful, those little things can turn into big things, quickly. Especially this year.
I picked up Kyle’s shoes in the living room, placed them in the closet and made my way out to apologize.
“I’m sorry,” I told Kyle.
“I’m sorry, too,” he said.
Maybe he said it first? Because he’s good like that. Either way, we both stopped a small disagreement from turning ugly.
This winter will be long and hard. Frustrations will be high. Tempers will be short. Be careful. Apologize. Give grace. Don’t let the little disagreement turn into something you’ll both regret.
