How to cut through Medicare confusion

Fall is my favorite season. My farm girl heart knows harvest is a special time in rural Nebraska. Fall also gives us volleyball, football and cooler days for outdoor activities.
Tree leaves turning colors — orange, red and the bright yellow ones on massive cottonwoods — are beautiful. I know some of you are thinking, “Yeah, but what about having to rake those leaves?”
To every season, there are “yeah, buts.” It was clear in the past week that fall is the gateway to winter as the weather whiplashed from calm, warm afternoons to howling winds to Monday’s snow.
I understand why many people love Halloween, but it’s a “yeah, but” for me. The real world often is a scary place, so I’ve never liked activities designed to scare, startle or surprise me.
I was not happy while visiting an abandoned farmhouse decorated for Halloween by older members of my Happy Farmerettes 4-H Club in the late 1960s. My worst time ever at a movie was seeing the original 1978 version of “Halloween” in Lincoln with my sister, brother-in-law and two friends.
The much older me despises another fall ritual with “yeah, buts,” the annual sign-up for Medicare-related insurance changes that spawns weeks of constant TV ads. The advertising avalanche was worse last fall, six months before I turned 65, when I was swamped by phone calls, emails and letters from insurance companies.
I do all my Medicare-related business with a specialist at a local insurance agency. When I called him last month, I simply said I’ve had no health-related life changes since my plan took effect in March, so no changes are needed for the next year.
Other good resources for Medicare-related information or referrals include Area Agency on Aging offices, physicians and, perhaps, staff at senior centers or public libraries.
It’s scary to think that some people trust sales pitches in TV ads from paid “celebrity” spokesmen like Joe Namath, Jimmie Walker and William Shatner. They promise enhanced benefits at little or no cost, but what do a former quarterback, comedian from a ’70s-era sitcom and 90-year-old Captain Kirk really know about medical insurance?
Plus, there are many “yeah, buts” in paragraphs of tiny print at the bottom of TV and print ads. Those blocks of mostly unreadable information — TV ads usually post them on the screen for only seconds — should be seen as warnings.
Some advertisers are deliberately deceptive and others are required to disclose information they don’t really want consumers to know. Ads raising the biggest red flags for me usually involve medical insurance and equipment, dietary supplements, legal and tax advice, and investment opportunities.
Also beware of company or organization names with words such as “network,” “help line” or “service” that give the impression they are nonprofits or government agencies.
It’s only in the fine print’s “yeah, buts” that consumers learn facts such as product statements aren’t FDA approved, exceptions apply, there are shipping-and-handling fees, actors gave the testimonials, and 800 numbers are links to sales people or attorneys.
I’m thankful that most business owners believe in telling the truth. Until that’s universally the case, I’ll keep using the mute button on my TV remote control. I can’t stop misleading ads, but I don’t have to listen to them.