How to cut through Medicare confusion

I do all my Medicare-related business with a specialist at a local insurance agency. When I called him last month, I simply said I’ve had no health-related life changes since my plan took effect in March, so no changes are needed for the next year.

Other good resources for Medicare-related information or referrals include Area Agency on Aging offices, physicians and, perhaps, staff at senior centers or public libraries.

It’s scary to think that some people trust sales pitches in TV ads from paid “celebrity” spokesmen like Joe Namath, Jimmie Walker and William Shatner. They promise enhanced benefits at little or no cost, but what do a former quarterback, comedian from a ’70s-era sitcom and 90-year-old Captain Kirk really know about medical insurance?

Plus, there are many “yeah, buts” in paragraphs of tiny print at the bottom of TV and print ads. Those blocks of mostly unreadable information — TV ads usually post them on the screen for only seconds — should be seen as warnings.

Some advertisers are deliberately deceptive and others are required to disclose information they don’t really want consumers to know. Ads raising the biggest red flags for me usually involve medical insurance and equipment, dietary supplements, legal and tax advice, and investment opportunities.