Hotline will help boost school safety

THE AUTHOR is from Gothenburg and represents District 36 in the Nebraska Legislature.

This week, I introduced LB322 to the Education Committee. The Nebraska Council of School Administrators and the Department of Education brought me LB322, which would create and fund the Nebraska Safety and Security Reporting System, or Safe2HelpNE. Safe2HelpNE is a report line that would allow students, school staff, parents and community members to anonymously report concerns or threats of possible harm. The report line can help with issues such as suicide to bullying or cyberbullying, as well as threats to people and property or drug and firearm misuse.

LB322 is modeled after a successful pilot program conducted in the Douglas County school system that was created through a federal grant and began shortly before the pandemic. A report line was established at Boys Town. Almost 500 reports were logged during the year.

Nebraska’s pilot program is being recognized nationally because of its work to de-escalate and divert away from law enforcement interaction. LB322 would expand the program statewide to both public and nonpublic schools.

In keeping with the pilot program, the report line proposed in LB322 would be staffed 24/7 by professionals trained in crisis management.