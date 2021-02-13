Hotline will help boost school safety

THE AUTHOR is from Gothenburg and represents District 36 in the Nebraska Legislature.
This week, I introduced LB322 to the Education Committee. The Nebraska Council of School Administrators and the Department of Education brought me LB322, which would create and fund the Nebraska Safety and Security Reporting System, or Safe2HelpNE. Safe2HelpNE is a report line that would allow students, school staff, parents and community members to anonymously report concerns or threats of possible harm. The report line can help with issues such as suicide to bullying or cyberbullying, as well as threats to people and property or drug and firearm misuse.
LB322 is modeled after a successful pilot program conducted in the Douglas County school system that was created through a federal grant and began shortly before the pandemic. A report line was established at Boys Town. Almost 500 reports were logged during the year.
Nebraska’s pilot program is being recognized nationally because of its work to de-escalate and divert away from law enforcement interaction. LB322 would expand the program statewide to both public and nonpublic schools.
In keeping with the pilot program, the report line proposed in LB322 would be staffed 24/7 by professionals trained in crisis management.
In order for a school to participate in the report line system, a threat assessment team needs to be established. Threat assessment teams are already being organized in schools and are trained by the Nebraska Department of Education. These teams include a school administrator, a mental health practitioner, a law enforcement officer, and two other school employees.
As was the case with the pilot program, under LB322, once threat assessment teams receive information, responses are designed to de-escalate utilizing least restrictive methods, while ensuring safety and minimizing law enforcement interaction.
I am pleased to carry this bill for the safety of our schoolchildren. It is important that along with a quality education our students feel safe in their schools and communities.
LB322 and the Safe2HelpNE program will greatly help Nebraska schools achieve this goal.
As always, feel free to contact me anytime at 402-471-2642 or mwilliams@leg.ne.gov.