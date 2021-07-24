Horseback ride teaches lesson in relaxation

Hibernate like a fat grizzly in November. That’s what I wanted to do when my alarm blared at 6:30 a.m. a few weeks ago to get me up to go horseback riding at Rocky Mountain National Park.
I’m terrified of horses, but I stupidly had signed up for a two-hour ride. Not the one-hour ride, but two.
I repeat: I’m terrified of horses.
But since I’d paid and there were no refunds, I shimmied into jeans and a flannel shirt and headed out. My car fussed, too. It didn’t want to start. But soon it kicked into gear, so dripping with dread, off I went.
It was a fresh morning, sunny and cool. I was the only rider at this early hour. I signed a release promising that my loved ones wouldn’t sue if my horse flung me into Wyoming and I was never seen again.
As my brain hollered “Why did you sign up for this?” two wranglers helped boost me into the saddle of a horse named Drifter. They tightened the cinch, checked the stirrups and asked how everything felt. The saddle felt perfect, but I sure didn’t. I quivered like Jell-O.
But it was too late. My wrangler Shawna trotted up, introduced herself and headed out of the corral. Drifter followed her like an obedient child, and we were off.
“I’m a beginner,” I reminded Shawna as Drifter poked along the squishy trail that was still muddy from yesterday’s rains. We snaked under ponderosa pines. We crossed a bridge over a rushing creek. We angled up a trail as skinny as a piece of thread.
Shawna, 24, looked back at me and chatted. She was smiling, relaxed, friendly. A Georgia native, she’d never been West until she came to Colorado in May for the summer.
Now she’d fallen in love with the Rockies and this job. This fall, she will begin veterinary school.
She looked back at me for most of the ride while her horse ambled on. “He knows the trail,” she said cheerfully. As my muscles loosened from hard steel to warm pudding, I began to trust Drifter — and myself, too. I realized I was just rusty. I’d ridden before, after all, in Glacier National Park and Ohio’s Zaleski State Forest and beyond.
I’d ridden in North Dakota with a native man in his 60s. As we rode, he gazed out at that empty rumpled land and said, “When I was young, there were no fences. We rode wherever and as far as we wanted to go,” he said.
I’ve ridden a mule down to the Colorado River at the Grand Canyon, too. The night before that ride, I was too rattled to sleep, but as we started down the Bright Angel Trail and the sun pierced through that morning fog, I was reborn.
I felt whispers of rebirth this morning, too. I’d booked this ride because I’d seen horseback riders sauntering through glorious valleys and mountain trails in this park and wanted to be among them. I wanted to experience the park, not just through a windshield, but with sun on my face and breeze in my hair, my spirit entangled with the fragrance of pine.
As we climbed higher, I reveled in the sunshine, the bluer-than-blue sky and those towering mountains. I could see the Slinky of a road curving around inside the park down below. A few cars as tiny as Monopoly tokens moved silently way down there.
We passed a string of six horses carrying children. They made it look easy. Why had I been so afraid? Shawna just laughed. Most riders are inexperienced and unsettled at first. She said one woman refused to ride, saying she’d rather be fed to the lions, but her family insisted she join them. Halfway through it, she was smiling. So was I.
Suddenly it was 10 a.m. and Drifter returned me to the muddy corral. I dismounted and gave Shawna a well-deserved tip. Next time, I’ll sign up for four hours instead of two.