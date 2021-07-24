Horseback ride teaches lesson in relaxation

Shawna, 24, looked back at me and chatted. She was smiling, relaxed, friendly. A Georgia native, she’d never been West until she came to Colorado in May for the summer.

Now she’d fallen in love with the Rockies and this job. This fall, she will begin veterinary school.

She looked back at me for most of the ride while her horse ambled on. “He knows the trail,” she said cheerfully. As my muscles loosened from hard steel to warm pudding, I began to trust Drifter — and myself, too. I realized I was just rusty. I’d ridden before, after all, in Glacier National Park and Ohio’s Zaleski State Forest and beyond.

I’d ridden in North Dakota with a native man in his 60s. As we rode, he gazed out at that empty rumpled land and said, “When I was young, there were no fences. We rode wherever and as far as we wanted to go,” he said.

I’ve ridden a mule down to the Colorado River at the Grand Canyon, too. The night before that ride, I was too rattled to sleep, but as we started down the Bright Angel Trail and the sun pierced through that morning fog, I was reborn.