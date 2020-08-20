Hope when I am struggling

“Stop, mom! You’re worrying too much! Did you get any sleep last night? You’re watching too much news.”
Anxiety is a natural emotion that we all experience. At its best, it helps ready us for a potential threat. At its worst it can stop rational thinking and cause severe panic.
I can’t tell you exactly when my experience with my own anxiety went beyond being helpful and shifted into unhelpful, but I know it’s been a part of my life for a long time. I found ways to manage the anxiousness: staying up late, binge-watching TV shows and using social media for hours. I was coping, but I didn’t know it.
Eventually, the coping mechanisms that comforted me weren’t enough. I had children and bought a home. My mom’s age and health became more prevalent concerns. These were all new potential threats. I reached out to a counselor and learned valuable tools to help keep my anxiety in check.
I used those tools to find a sense of peace and perspective. I was not perfect and often flowed in and out of using them, but weeks later, I noticed that my life was more enjoyable when I was practicing most of these tools.
Enter 2020. The sudden change and uncertainty we’ve faced has slowly destroyed the routines I had in place. That’s when I started to hear some of the comments like, “Mom, stop! You worry too much!” I was struggling. My son was giving me feedback on my anxiousness, overthinking, constant worry, losing sleep, eating too much or not enough.
Once I realized it, I had to take a look at my day to day and figure out what habits and routines I’d lost that I needed to reinstate or replace with something new. It began at a very basic level. Am I getting enough water? No. Let’s work on that during the next week. Then it moved to sleep. I was not sleeping more than three to four hours each night. I made a plan to make a bedtime routine.
From water and sleep I moved to nutrition and exercise. I kept the goals small, achievable and able to build upon. Once my basic needs were met, I could move into my creative needs and my needs for socialization. Working on these things helped me get back more control over how I was living my life in response to the crisis we are all living through. I’m thankful I had these tools to lean on and hope that if you’re struggling you can lean on them, too.
If you pay attention to your behavior, you may recognize your anxiety as: constant worry, overthinking, recurrent or ruminating thoughts, insomnia, stomach issues, needing reassurance, irritable outburst, sweating and increased heart rate.
Here are some steps you can take to help cope with anxiety:
- Take time for yourself: listen to music, practice yoga, journal, learn relaxing breathing techniques.
- Eat and drink well. Eat as nutritiously as you can. Drink plenty of water.
- Get enough sleep: create a bedtime routine to help you wind down.
- Exercise every day: Set small goals and do activities you love.
- Laugh: Share a joke or watch a comedy. A good laugh goes a long way.
- Practice gratitude. Write down three things you’re grateful for each day.
Penny Parker is a member of BCCP HealthyMinds group.
