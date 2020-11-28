Hope, sweet memories from Thanksgiving

Many years, I was home in suburban Cleveland for Thanksgiving. I’d get up early and put frozen peas and basil in the Crock Pot and let it simmer for four hours before taking it to Thanksgiving dinner at my brother’s house in the Cleveland suburb of Lakewood.

After lingering over coffee and pumpkin pie, we’d button up our coats and walk a few blocks north to Lake Erie and watch the waves bash against the rocks on the shore. Fat white clouds filled the sky like mounds of mashed potatoes. In the distance, we saw the lights of Cleveland’s skyline. It was magical.

One year, my brother invited a British woman who was visiting Cleveland on a Rotary Exchange program to join us for her first American Thanksgiving dinner. Four years ago, when my daughter and her family were living in Ashby-de-la-Zouch, England, they couldn’t bear a November without Thanksgiving, so they roasted turkey and invited neighbors to their very first Thanksgiving.