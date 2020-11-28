Hope, sweet memories from Thanksgiving

Nostalgia pierced me last weekend as I put on my mother’s apron to bake chocolate chip cookies. It was the red and green apron she wore when she prepared Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners. I felt sad.
In this year of COVID-19, there would be no festive Thanksgiving dinner, and I put on that 50-plus-year-old apron, memories of past Thanksgivings swirled around like the butter and the flour and the sugar in the mixing bowl.
Last year on Thanksgiving, Kearney was deluged with snow, but I managed to park and clomp through the Central Avenue snowdrifts anyway to cover the Kearney Area Concerned Citizens’ annual Thanksgiving feast at the Old Town Hall. As usual, it was jammed with people, a haven of warmth on this very cold day.
I ended up eating there, too. I’d been invited to a friend’s farm for dinner, but elephantine snowdrifts blocked the roads, so I ate at the Old Town Hall. I sat down with people I’d never met, but in Nebraska, there are no strangers. I ate way, way too much. That afternoon was a joy.
I ate almost as much that day as I did a few years ago at Thanksgiving dinner with my cousin Joe, his Hopi wife Janice and their assorted children and grandchildren on the Hopi Reservation northeast of Flagstaff, Ariz. About 25 of us crammed around an endlessly long table bulging with turkey, ham, Janice’s scrumptious enchiladas, Hopi piki bread and too many pies to count.
Many years, I was home in suburban Cleveland for Thanksgiving. I’d get up early and put frozen peas and basil in the Crock Pot and let it simmer for four hours before taking it to Thanksgiving dinner at my brother’s house in the Cleveland suburb of Lakewood.
After lingering over coffee and pumpkin pie, we’d button up our coats and walk a few blocks north to Lake Erie and watch the waves bash against the rocks on the shore. Fat white clouds filled the sky like mounds of mashed potatoes. In the distance, we saw the lights of Cleveland’s skyline. It was magical.
One year, my brother invited a British woman who was visiting Cleveland on a Rotary Exchange program to join us for her first American Thanksgiving dinner. Four years ago, when my daughter and her family were living in Ashby-de-la-Zouch, England, they couldn’t bear a November without Thanksgiving, so they roasted turkey and invited neighbors to their very first Thanksgiving.
One year when I lived in Abiquiu, N.M., friends in Rio Rancho, N.M., invited a dozen “strays,” or people like me who would be alone for the holiday, for dinner. The conversation was even tastier than the mouth-watering menu. One man had lived in an austere Zen monastery for years. He spent his first six months there seated on a mat, meditating and eating the simple food that was brought to him three times a day. Retired now, he still lived sparsely in an apartment in Santa Fe.
In 2011, when I lived in Flagstaff, Ariz., my son Matt treated me to dinner at the El Tovar Hotel at Grand Canyon National Park. We dined on turkey and mashed potatoes and gazed out the windows at the Grand Canyon.
In 2016, Matt and I returned to the El Tovar for Thanksgiving. We ate late in the afternoon, and by the time we finished dinner, it was dark. It was bitter cold, too, with a wind sharp as a knife, but before heading back to the car, we meandered a bit along the rim trail and stopped and looked far, far down into the dark abyss of that canyon.
That canyon was pitch black. Totally black, a black void, utterly soundless. We stood and stared. Neither of us said a word.
This year is like that, I think. For so many, COVID-19 is dark and bottomless, but hope lies out there somewhere in the form of a vaccine. We can’t see it yet, but like the sunrise, it will come. For that alone, I am thankful.
