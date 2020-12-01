Holidays: It’s hard to hold it together

I lost it on my kids this week. I hate it when this happens, but it does. You might be familiar? It’s when every whine and noise and argument and “Mom! She hit me!” and “Mom, you just don’t understand!” moment piles up until it reaches a boiling point and then the water boils over the pot, the steam escapes and there’s no turning back.

The boiling water is me. I hit my boiling point. You get this.

It was the day before Thanksgiving. My husband, Kyle, had to work that morning and I worked from home, although I assumed it would be an easy day.

“Guys, I’m going to work in my office for about an hour and then we’ll bake pies,” I told my kids.

It was a lovely, innocent thought. You already know where this is going.

The hour turned into two and then three. It seemed everyone at work wanted to cram in last minute details before the long holiday weekend.

My kids started to fight before breakfast was complete.

The 45-pound baby — he will forever be my baby, of course, even though he’ll be 4 years old in the spring — spilled milk, annoyed his sisters, sat on the cat and smeared jelly all over the fridge.

This was before 10 a.m.