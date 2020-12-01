Holidays: It’s hard to hold it together

I lost it on my kids this week. I hate it when this happens, but it does. You might be familiar? It’s when every whine and noise and argument and “Mom! She hit me!” and “Mom, you just don’t understand!” moment piles up until it reaches a boiling point and then the water boils over the pot, the steam escapes and there’s no turning back.
The boiling water is me. I hit my boiling point. You get this.
It was the day before Thanksgiving. My husband, Kyle, had to work that morning and I worked from home, although I assumed it would be an easy day.
“Guys, I’m going to work in my office for about an hour and then we’ll bake pies,” I told my kids.
It was a lovely, innocent thought. You already know where this is going.
The hour turned into two and then three. It seemed everyone at work wanted to cram in last minute details before the long holiday weekend.
My kids started to fight before breakfast was complete.
The 45-pound baby — he will forever be my baby, of course, even though he’ll be 4 years old in the spring — spilled milk, annoyed his sisters, sat on the cat and smeared jelly all over the fridge.
This was before 10 a.m.
I sent a note to Kyle.
“I have no idea how people across the world have been working from home and teaching kids at home. I can’t do this,” I told him.
Then I locked myself in my bathroom to take a work phone call. While on the phone, the baby wrapped an entire container of Christmas ribbon around the bathroom door, my bedroom door and into the living room.
I was locked in. By my 3-year old ninja.
“That’s it. I’m done. I’ve had it,” I yelled.
Thankfully, Kyle came home not long after, and rescued me.
He played basketball outside with all three of the kids while I finished work and baking.
And then I sat on my kitchen floor, in the quiet, with a glass of wine in my hand, and felt sadness.
Sad because I let myself lose control.
Sad because I felt like a bad mother.
Sad because I know these years are so short, and I know everyone says to never wish away time, but in that moment, on that day, I just wanted time to fly.
I know better. I know I’m a good mom. I know how to give grace to myself and my kids. And I know sometimes parenting is just hard.
And yes, mom, I know I should never wish away time. “Not even this year.”
But I still let it all get to me.
“I’m sorry,” I apologized (again) to mom and dad on Thanksgiving. “I don’t know how you did it with four girls at home.”
“I don’t remember much fighting,” mom told me, “you were good kids.”
I wouldn’t use the word “good” to describe 17-year-old Leslie. But apparently mom does.
It’s funny how our memories work.
I’m hopeful my kids don’t remember that time their mom lost it that one year right before Thanksgiving.
This is me, sending you, stressed parents, patience this pandemic holiday season.
I know I need it.
