Here’s a tale — a long furry one

I don’t have an innate ability to communicate with animals. I can observe their behaviors, gather information about their traits and unique personalities, and determine how close I can get to them with my camera and still remain safe — or at least have time to initiate an escape plan.
I’ve never trained an animal, which probably goes without saying if you know that all four of my pets as an adult have been indoor cats.
I’ve gotten along fine with all of them, including my current 14-year-old calico named Tas, mostly because they decided to adopt my routines at home. Or maybe it’s the other way around.
As a child, I always was around a farm dog or two — pets, not working dogs — and at least a dozen barn kitties. My twin sister developed emotional ties to most of them, but I didn’t.
I admire the talents of horse and dog “whisperers” I’ve seen on TV and at live demonstrations who can handle and even train the wildest of animals. They understand horse and dog minds and communication systems.
I see similar skills in some other pet owners, 4-H animal exhibitors, and the veterinarians, wildlife rehabilitators and behind-the-scenes zoo employees featured in TV shows. They have knowledge and experience, but also natural connections with animals that I don’t have.
That’s why my two recent encounters with squirrels were so unusual.
At the end of my Aug. 10 workday, I walked from the Hub office to the city parking lot on the southeast corner of Kearney’s 22nd Street and Avenue A intersection. My car was in the first parking space, next to a tree and trash container.
A squirrel sat at the base of the tree with its back against the trunk. There was half a burrito at its feet and in its hands it had a piece of tortilla — probably tossed by someone who missed when aiming for the trash bin.
I quickly put my stuff in the car, took my camera from its bag and started taking hungry squirrel photos. It didn’t touch the burrito filling, but kept unrolling, tearing off and eating tortilla pieces.
I don’t know if the squirrel sensed my non-threatening personality or was just too focused on the burrito to care about me.
It still was eating when I returned to the Hub newsroom and said, “I just took photos of a burrito-eating squirrel, and I’m not kidding.” A photo was published on the Aug. 11 front page.
Then on Sept. 6, I was on the main bridge across the Platte River on the Fort Kearny Hike-Bike Trail taking sunrise photos. I squatted, put my camera between the bottom two boards on the bridge’s east railing and took silhouette shots of a heron slowly strolling through shallow, gold-colored water that sparkled as the sun rose.
As I focused on the image in the viewfinder, I heard the sound of tiny feet on the bridge deck approaching from the north. I figured it was a person and small dog taking a sunrise walk, so I didn’t turn my head or stop taking photos.
When I felt little feet on my thigh, I didn’t move because it seemed like a friendly dog. I looked down only when I sensed it was trying to crawl onto my lap.
That’s when I saw two juvenile squirrels. I said something profound, like “hey,” and they ran. One scampered along the top of the bridge rail and the other disappeared under the deck.
I don’t see a trend in these encounters, but I now know what the closing should be if I ever have my own animal movie, TV show or video.
I would walk away from the camera, south to north, on the Fort Kearny trail bridge. Then I’d stop, look over my shoulder toward the camera and say, “I’m Lori Potter (long pause) and I am the squirrel whisperer.”
Lori Potter is a Hub staff writer.
