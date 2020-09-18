Here’s a tale — a long furry one

That’s why my two recent encounters with squirrels were so unusual.

At the end of my Aug. 10 workday, I walked from the Hub office to the city parking lot on the southeast corner of Kearney’s 22nd Street and Avenue A intersection. My car was in the first parking space, next to a tree and trash container.

A squirrel sat at the base of the tree with its back against the trunk. There was half a burrito at its feet and in its hands it had a piece of tortilla — probably tossed by someone who missed when aiming for the trash bin.

I quickly put my stuff in the car, took my camera from its bag and started taking hungry squirrel photos. It didn’t touch the burrito filling, but kept unrolling, tearing off and eating tortilla pieces.

I don’t know if the squirrel sensed my non-threatening personality or was just too focused on the burrito to care about me.

It still was eating when I returned to the Hub newsroom and said, “I just took photos of a burrito-eating squirrel, and I’m not kidding.” A photo was published on the Aug. 11 front page.