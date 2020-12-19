Have yourself a masked Christmas

Twas the night before Christmas. Way up in the sky,
A red sleigh was flying. It was Santa! Oh my!
Dear Santa was driven, like Prancer and Blitzen,
To bring joy to a world that sorely needs fixin’.
As it raced through the heavens Rudolph’s nose had gone dark.
It was tightly masked up Against COVID’s bad bark.
Santa was sporting A jolly mask, too,
So he wouldn’t bring COVID to a world sick and blue.
Shooting past stars with a sleigh full of gifts,
He landed in Kearney and pulled out his list.
He slid down each chimney and pawed through his gear
To find presents for all who had helped this strange year.
For all of the workers on health care’s front lines,
He had gifts of days off and massages and wine.
And for Schnieders, that’s Mike, and Bill Calhoun, too,
He brought traveling nurses for hospital rooms.
For Zwiener, Denise, and her selfless staff
Who held Saturday Zoom calls, came eggnog and laughs.
And for Dick Cochran, who fed lunch to so many,
He had dollars for Hot Meals, not just dimes and pennies.
For school chief Kent Edwards and his teachers and staff,
An end to home lessons in reading and math.
And for moms and dads with kids learning at home,
Santa brought time for a brush and a comb.
Santa kept giving, for he was impressed
With all in the city who gave COVID tests,
And the staff at Two Rivers who worked with no break
To keep track of COVID right out of the gate:
To Jeremy Eschliman, the head of that crew,
And Susan and Hayley and Chris and Von, too,
And Katherine and Aravind with his graphs and charts.
For all who made masks during COVID’s spring start.
And for City Council who at last found a way
To pass a mask mandate to keep COVID at bay.
For UNK, too, and its new mask requirement.
For churches on YouTube and online inspirement.
And for Judi Sickler, and United Way’s Nikki
Who worked round-the-clock aiding lives that got tricky
As people fell ill and their paychecks got thinner.
For non-profits helping with holiday dinners.
For our paramedics who looked fear in the eye
And helped COVID patients with nary a sigh.
AirCare took off with its staff masked and gowned
As they transported patients to the best care around.
For all the Zoom meetings that kept us connected.
And yule shows, outdoors now, to keep us protected.
For chaplains at Good Sam. For restaurant chefs
Who converted to take-out to keep us food-blessed.
For Crane River Theater’s outdoor revue.
The World’s outdoor drive-in, a safe venue, too.
For HelpCare’s virtual house tour due to COVID’s uptick.
For stores’ early hours for people at risk.
For those quarantined who stayed safely at home.
For all of the seniors who stayed in, alone.
For all who did testing and studied each swab.
For high school sports teams whose seasons were robbed.
For those who lost loved ones, Santa did pray
That new vaccinations would send COVID away.
This year has taught us that it’s not fancy gifts
That give life its meaning, but kind gestures like this.
So grateful was Santa that he emptied his sack
In generous Kearney, he held nothing back.
I heard him exclaim as he flew out of sight:
“Merry Christmas to all! You’ve sparkled so bright.”
