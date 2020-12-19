Have yourself a masked Christmas

Who held Saturday Zoom calls, came eggnog and laughs.

And for Dick Cochran, who fed lunch to so many,

He had dollars for Hot Meals, not just dimes and pennies.

For school chief Kent Edwards and his teachers and staff,

An end to home lessons in reading and math.

And for moms and dads with kids learning at home,

Santa brought time for a brush and a comb.

Santa kept giving, for he was impressed

With all in the city who gave COVID tests,

And the staff at Two Rivers who worked with no break

To keep track of COVID right out of the gate:

To Jeremy Eschliman, the head of that crew,

And Susan and Hayley and Chris and Von, too,

And Katherine and Aravind with his graphs and charts.

For all who made masks during COVID’s spring start.

And for City Council who at last found a way

To pass a mask mandate to keep COVID at bay.