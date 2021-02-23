Growing up without internet

Thus, we know what this world was before we became addicted to our phones and what it can be because of technology.

(My mother, Boomer generation, will say her generation is the best because she has lived longer than me and also the hardest because she had to watch her husband get drafted to Vietnam. I agree, Mom, you win.)

The point of my column is this: Who the heck cares?

Maybe this is because I’ll turn 40 this year and I’m just too tired to worry about this stuff. Or maybe it’s because I am a 1981 Xennial and we have bigger concerns. Or maybe it’s because my parents taught me not to focus on frivolous, unimportant things. Or maybe I live in my own world and think my style is cool all on its own.

Probably the last one.

Either way, I’m here to tell you this.

I went on a date with my husband this weekend. I wore one of those Little House on the Prairie dresses that the 40-somethings make fun of because the 20-somethings wear them.

(These dresses really do look like something from the 1800s. But I wore it because my skinny jeans were dirty and that dress makes me feel happy and it’s stretchy so I can eat more cheese.)