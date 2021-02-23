Growing up without internet

There is a new trend going around with the young-uns. I’m not sure if it’s the trend that shows my age, or the fact that I just used the word young-uns. Either way, this is what almost 40 is, apparently.
Back to my point.
Generation Z — born between 1997 and 2010 — has officially decided that women should only part their hair in the middle of their head and that women shouldn’t wear skinny jeans. They’re also called slim fit jeans, for those of you who are really confused.
And if you are a woman who parts her hair on the side of her head or — gasp! — dares to wear skinny jeans, then you are officially old.
Or at least over the age of 25.
I wish I was making this up.
There’s this whole debate between Millennials — born between 1981 and 1996 — and Generation Z about styles and trends and who knows what better. Meanwhile, apparently neither generation even bothered to include Generation X — born between 1965 and 1980 — or the generation called Xennials, — the small but mighty group of individuals born between 1978 and 1983.
We are our own people who grew up without the internet (and in my case, without cable and air conditioning and Gap or anything remotely stylish) but who came of age in the era of the internet (we were the first to use email, social media, cellphones, etc.) as young adults.
Thus, we know what this world was before we became addicted to our phones and what it can be because of technology.
(My mother, Boomer generation, will say her generation is the best because she has lived longer than me and also the hardest because she had to watch her husband get drafted to Vietnam. I agree, Mom, you win.)
The point of my column is this: Who the heck cares?
Maybe this is because I’ll turn 40 this year and I’m just too tired to worry about this stuff. Or maybe it’s because I am a 1981 Xennial and we have bigger concerns. Or maybe it’s because my parents taught me not to focus on frivolous, unimportant things. Or maybe I live in my own world and think my style is cool all on its own.
Probably the last one.
Either way, I’m here to tell you this.
I went on a date with my husband this weekend. I wore one of those Little House on the Prairie dresses that the 40-somethings make fun of because the 20-somethings wear them.
(These dresses really do look like something from the 1800s. But I wore it because my skinny jeans were dirty and that dress makes me feel happy and it’s stretchy so I can eat more cheese.)
I parted my hair on the side because that’s the way it falls. I wore the same brand and color of makeup foundation that my mother told me to buy back in 1993.
And I felt good. And I looked good too. Or at least that’s what my husband told me later that night.
I’m not about to let the world tell me how to look or feel or be, and friend, I hope you don’t either.
Yes, there are times when I worry about what other people think. I’m sure you’ve been there too. Does that ever fully go away? But I refuse to let it change me. I refuse to let it take up much space in my brain. And I certainly won’t let my daughter’s generation tell me I’m not awesome.
I know I’m awesome. I wear a shirt that says so. It pairs nicely with my skinny jeans.
Someday those young-uns will understand.