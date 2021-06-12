Grief overshadows graciousness

Nothing is perfect, not even bed and breakfasts. Sometimes pain is tucked beneath the lovely decor and spotless floors.
I was reminded of that when I drove two weeks ago to my 45th Indianapolis 500.
As I parked in front of this handsome, sprawling Victorian, I heard a voice: “You’re late!” I looked around. Finally, between the branches, I spotted a gray-haired man up on the veranda. “You said you’d be here by 6, and it’s 6:08. I was ready to text you,” he said.
I was taken aback. “Late?” Is there such a thing with overnight accommodations? “I went through a bad storm an hour ago,” I said. His voice growled like thunder. “I can’t help you with your luggage. I fell this week and I wrecked my hip,” he said.
I was tempted to leave, but I’d already paid, so I rolled my suitcase up the dozen steep steps to the veranda and followed him inside.
My first duty, he ordered, was to sign the guest book. “This is a lovely neighborhood,” I offered as I scribbled my name. He said, “It’s ragged around the edges.”
This inn felt empty, so I asked if I were the first guest to arrive. “You’re the only guest tonight,” he said. “I can’t handle more than that. I’ve had this place on the market ever since my wife died two years ago, but I haven’t had a single offer, so I took the ‘for sale’ sign down this week.”
Then, wobbling on his cane, he led me upstairs to my room. It was lovely, with floral quilts and elegant curtains and dainty wallcoverings. “My wife did all the decorating,” he said wistfully. “She fixed everything. She knew electrical. She knew plumbing. We never had to call anybody. Now this place needs repairs, but my handyman fell off a ladder, so he’s laid up for awhile.”
I said, “You do have caretakers, I hope,” but he shook his head. “I could afford to, but I take care of it all myself.”
He said he closed off the guest room up on the third floor because he’d fallen down those stairs after cleaning it last week. He then limped painfully down the stairs. I fled. I went out for dinner.
After dinner, I was exploring the inn’s parlors when I heard footsteps. I turned around and saw the innkeeper approaching through the dim light like a ghost. “I heard someone out here,” he said. He just stood there.
I grew uneasy. He told me breakfast would be ready at 8 a.m. He took a step, winced and trembled. He muttered, “I hope I can get up and make it.”
At 8:05 the next morning, I carried my suitcase downstairs and opened the front door to see whether the rain had abated. Abruptly, I heard his voice behind me: “You’re late,” he barked. “I had your breakfast ready at 8. It’s cold now.”
Chastened, I hurried into the dining room. Waiting at my solitary place at that grand table was cranberry-blueberry juice, a tiny quiche and a chubby bran muffin he said he’d made from scratch. As I sat down, he did, too. He struggled clumsily to be sociable.
He said he and his wife bought this place in 1998 and created a stunning getaway that was featured in regional travel magazines. In 23 years, they had just two nights without guests. “We never took time off. Maybe we should have ...” his voice faded.
Alone now, he has no idea what he’ll do if he ever sells the inn. His stepchildren live in distant states.
As I carried my suitcase down to my car, I noticed a ladder against the porch roof. I saw a small hole in the roof. “A squirrel got in there,” he said. “It made a nest and had eight babies, but one of the babies died. It started to smell. The handyman went up to get it out of there, but he fell off the ladder.”
As I drove off in the drizzle, I said a prayer for that poor man and his bruised, heartbroken inn.