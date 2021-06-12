Grief overshadows graciousness

Then, wobbling on his cane, he led me upstairs to my room. It was lovely, with floral quilts and elegant curtains and dainty wallcoverings. “My wife did all the decorating,” he said wistfully. “She fixed everything. She knew electrical. She knew plumbing. We never had to call anybody. Now this place needs repairs, but my handyman fell off a ladder, so he’s laid up for awhile.”

I said, “You do have caretakers, I hope,” but he shook his head. “I could afford to, but I take care of it all myself.”

He said he closed off the guest room up on the third floor because he’d fallen down those stairs after cleaning it last week. He then limped painfully down the stairs. I fled. I went out for dinner.

After dinner, I was exploring the inn’s parlors when I heard footsteps. I turned around and saw the innkeeper approaching through the dim light like a ghost. “I heard someone out here,” he said. He just stood there.

I grew uneasy. He told me breakfast would be ready at 8 a.m. He took a step, winced and trembled. He muttered, “I hope I can get up and make it.”