Great memories of Fargo, its people

When I told a friend I was going to a National Federation of Press Women convention in Fargo, N.D. last month, he sneered. He has never been to Fargo, but he told me Fargo was the coldest, most God-forsaken place in the country.

He was wrong. Fargo was fabulous. The experience reinforced my belief that there is something unique to see and striking people to meet in every crevice of the U.S.A.

Take Fargo’s Hjemkomst Center in neighboring Moorhead, Minnesota. “Hjemkomst” means “homecoming” in Norwegian.

On the Hjemkomst Center grounds is a full-sized replica of the 12th century Hopperstad Stave Church in Vik, Norway.

There’s also the Hjemkomst Viking Ship, a replica of a 9th century burial ship. Robert Asp, a Moorhead middle school guidance counselor, read about such ships while recovering from a fall. He started building the replica in 1974 in an old potato warehouse in Hawley, Minn. that he rented for $10. He used more than 100 trees.

He completed it in 1980 and sailed it from Duluth to Lake Superior. He died of leukemia three months later. In 1982, four of his children and eight crew members braved rough seas and sailed it across the Atlantic to Bergen, Norway. In 1983, a barge carried it back to Minnesota.

The NFPW conference bubbled with intrigue, too. I heard speakers like Christopher Ingraham, a Washington Post reporter who, in 2015, wrote a story listing the 50 “least desirable” places to live in the U.S. Plunked at the bottom of his list was Red Lake Falls, Minnesota.

That story found its way to Red Lake Falls. The mayor invited Ingraham to come visit. Unexpectedly, Ingraham fell in love with Red Lake Falls.

Worn down by his lengthy Washington commute and the capital city’s Mt. Everest-sized cost of living, he moved his family to Red Lake Falls, where they’re living happily ever after. Ingraham has written a book, “If You Lived Here, You’d be Home by Now: Why We Traded the Commuting Life for a Little House on the Prairie.”

Another speaker, Andrea Mokros, was the vice president of communications for the 2018 Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee. It transformed Minnesota’s cold into a stellar asset with the slogan, “The Bold North.” She also talked about being the director of strategic planning for First Lady Michelle Obama at the White House.

We learned about podcasts, workplace kindness and more. Even Mother Nature entertained us. Friday night, a violent thunderstorm ripped a piece of siding off our hotel, and the lights went out.

My 513-mile drive to Fargo was a gem. Sure, Highway 30 slogged on forever at first, but at last I turned north from Columbus on Highway 81 and, in bright sunshine, hurried past rumpled farm fields and grain elevators.

I crossed the Missouri River into South Dakota. In Yankton, I met the friendliest, kindest convenience store clerk I’ve ever chatted with. When I asked him for a choice picnic spot, he directed me to a shady park bench by a duck pond. He deserves a raise.

Most of the afternoon, Highway 81 carried me through bleached, windblown South Dakota towns. Finally, reluctantly, I had to leave the two-lane road behind. I connected with I-29, which led me into North Dakota and, 60 miles later, Fargo.

I exited I-29 and drove past blemished gas stations and pawn shops, but when I got downtown, a street fair was in full swing, with crowds, live music, and artists offering jewelry, candles, dog leashes and T-shirts. I ate dinner with friends at a restaurant in a gentrified Fargo building with high ceilings and old brick walls.

Late Saturday afternoon, I wandered around downtown Fargo. I passed a stately Presbyterian church that was an enormous Scottish Gothic wonder. I poked into unique boutiques, including one selling Scandinavian goods. I stopped for a blue cotton-candy-flavored ice cream cone.

Driving back to Kearney on Sunday was a joy. The sun beamed down. Traffic was light. I stopped for a picnic lunch in a park in Freeman, S.D. and watched kids splashing in the public pool on this perfect summer afternoon.

Fargo is cold and God-forsaken? Not in my eyes. I suggest my friend give Fargo a try. He might be surprised.