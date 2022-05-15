Grateful for life’s many great blessings

It was an unexpected Mother’s Day gift that started with a knock on the door. As I opened it, a young man from Diva’s Kearney Floral offered me a blue Mason jar of yellow mums and irises and pink snapdragons.

I accepted the flowers, closed the door and opened the card. The bouquet was from my daughter Sara and her family in Aldie, Virginia. I felt a mist of warm tears in my eyes. Flowers always, always make me cry.

As I set the bouquet on a table, I decided that people fuss over politics, inflation, the war in Ukraine and scads of other issues but spend far too little time savoring life’s joys. Those joys are always there, hovering all around us.

In January, when I tore a knee ligament after a fall on black ice and was strapped into a stiff brace for six weeks, friends rushed to help. A Kearney Hub reader I had never met brought dinner. A friend and her sister came over with sandwiches, stories and lots of laughter.

Church members shopped for groceries, brought gift certificates for food and gasoline. Another friend drove me to therapy three times a week. People I was writing about came to my home for interviews so I could work despite my injury. I was so grateful.

Nebraska Nice. Remember that motto? It fits. I write about nice people all the time. Ordinary, humble people, like David Johnson of Gibbon. He’s been blind for 30 years and has had serious health issues, but he’s a happy man. He sings to other patients when he goes to the hospital. His magnificent voice stops nurses and surgeons in the halls.

Then there’s Tom Martin, the retiring philosophy professor at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. Last week, as I sat at his kitchen table, he poured me a cup of coffee and told me how lucky he’s been to have taught here for 35 years. He called it a blessing.

Last week, I interviewed two women, both 99 years old, who’ve been friends practically since they were born on farms near Odessa. Sitting in on that interview was the helpful staff from Tabitha Home Health and Hospice. They exhibited such warmth and caring.

Earlier this spring, I wrote about Andrea Wendell Wheeler, who brought “The Messiah” back to Kearney on Palm Sunday. Her father, the late Ron Wendell of Axtell, had directed it here for 58 years. He died in 2020, but Wheeler resumed the tradition this year. I sang. It was joyous.

Also in April, I wrote about Holy Cross Lutheran Church and its production of “Lord, Is it I?” about the Last Supper. I wrote about Brandon Koch and his zeal for primitive, mountain-man-style camping.

I wrote about The Storehouse at eFree, which opened Kearney’s first public shower, no questions asked, and about how Kearney residents have raised thousands to assist its sister city, Opava, in the Czech Republic, help Ukrainian refugees.

There’s the annual basketball camp in Ravenna held in memory of the late Paul Beranek. Today’s paper, I wrote how the public raised thousands to help Nevaeh Suchsland, who was born with a rare chronic disease, get a therapy dog.

I wrote about Sheila Kennedy, who runs Kearney’s first chapter of the Brain Injury Alliance of Nebraska; and Gene Hunt, who had volunteers prepare scrumptious Dutch Oven meals at Fort Kearny State Recreation Area in March after a two-year COVID hiatus.

I wrote about the Shelton Library’s renaissance, and about volunteers returning to Rowe Sanctuary during crane season.

I wrote about Kevin Badgley retiring after nearly 35 years as a paramedic, and about Al Edwards, whose wife died of Alzheimer’s after a happy 62-year marriage. She was the widow of Al’s twin brother Alan.

I can’t forget Dick Cochran, founder of Hot Meals USA, who fed firefighters in Cambridge during recent wildfires.

Sara called Mother’s Day afternoon. They’d had a quiet day, she said. Their teenagers had had a soccer game. Peter had grilled steaks. She was happy, and why not? The rewards of ordinary life are as sweet as the bouquet that surprised me Sunday.