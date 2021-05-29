GI’s tasty package in WWII

“Another officer watched me and said, ‘Better open it now, Paul. It’s a long haul from here to Christmas.’”

“Nobody said anything else. I studied it for a moment, wished that weren’t necessary, and then started opening the package. About a dozen pair of eyes watched me,” he wrote.

Inside was a small card and a small red box of chocolates. Paul picked out a caramel and passed the box around.

“I wish you could have seen those faces,” he wrote. “The fellows wiped their muddy hands on their jackets, reached in, took pieces and passed the red box on to the next man. Each would take a piece, look at it a minute, then put it in his mouth. You could see him get the taste of chocolate. A couple of them muttered, ‘God, what good chocolate candy.’

“The red box came back. I took another piece. Handed the package on. It went around again,” he wrote.