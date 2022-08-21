Getting my hands dirty again with purple flowers

My little plant struggles to stay alive. My whatever-it-is (I’ve forgotten its name) has one single purple blossom as tiny as an M&M, but that spindly little thing rises up in the pot humbly, valiantly, like a wounded soldier waving a white flag, refusing to die.

For years, growing things and I have squabbled like partners in a troubled marriage. I watch my green-thumbed friends with a tinge of envy.

My friend Jody Guinn travels all over the world as a professional harpist, but when she gets back home, she unwinds by babying her green beans and zucchini and daylilies and dahlias. She waters and fertilizes and pulls weeds. She is at peace.

My cousin Julie’s backyard is a glorious Eden exploding with geraniums, zinnias, petunias and begonias. She gets happily lost in her garden for hours and daydreams about a post-retirement career in a garden center.

Last July, I wrote about Robin Hubbert, who lives northwest of Kearney. She pooh-poohed growing things until she retired and a friend talked her into joining a garden club. Now her rural yard is a panorama of floral beauty.

I’ve gone on spring garden tours and admired the artistry people put into planting. I picture them down on their knees in the damp earth in the spring, peering into the soil to spot the first tiny leaf that has wiggled its way up through the soil.

I’ve succumbed to the lure of gardening, too. Back home, every May, Jody and I would head out an hour or two east of Cleveland, bound for modest Amish greenhouses hidden on sleepy dirt roads. Amish families were selling the spring’s first flowers, along with tomato plants and zucchini and more. Those greenhouses smelled rich and fertile and bloomed with so much promise that I had to rein myself in from splurging on a glut of petunias and daylilies and black-eyed Susans.

All it takes is sun and water, I told myself, so one day in May, a friend tilled a little garden in my backyard, where I planted green beans, tomatoes and carrots. Those little packages of seeds I’d purchased in the Amish greenhouses promised such hope in the spring, but by July, the weeding and the watering became a burden. I was raising two children and managing my hectic job as a newspaper editor. Something had to give, and it was the garden.

The next year, I cut back. I planted a few tomato plants by the garage and lavished my deck and my front walk with pots of petunias. I planted a few daylilies, too.

Then I moved 1,000 miles west from Cleveland to this agricultural state where the football team isn’t named for some fierce roaring beast, but for people who shuck corn.

I quickly learned that growing is what Nebraskans do. I rode in an air-conditioned combine and stared, confounded, at all those buttons and gauges and screens. I listened to the farmer chatter about moisture and soil and agriculture pH. Huh? I was also baffled by his expression “dryland” farming. If the land is dry, why not water it?

I live in an apartment now, and I’ve quietly put my gardening desires away, or so I thought. But a few weekends ago, I wandered into Steinbrink’s and smelled the aroma of dirt and flowers and dripping leaves, freshly watered. I eyed pots of flowers that were marked down in late July. I couldn’t resist. I brought one home. Just one. I can’t tell you what it is because I threw away the little card that identified it. All I know is that it has dainty purple blossoms.

My plant and I are still learning to live together. I thought I was giving it ample water, but the recent heat wave left it parched and comatose, so I gave it a healthy dousing, trimmed off the dead branches and prayed. Last week, like Lazarus, it came back to life.

Thursday morning, when the world was a cotton-candy cloud of fog, I peeked outside and saw more tiny purple blooms opening their eyes through the gloom. I hope I can keep them alive until the first frost.