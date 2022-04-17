Getting lost in rural Nebraska can be fun

My friend Jim and I bumped down dirt roads north of Overton last weekend like a couple of drunken sandhill cranes. We were lost.

I was trying to find a friend’s farm. Turning off Highway 30, I headed north on a frayed ribbon of dirt and was caught in a web of prairie that stretched on and on and on ad infinitum until it tickled the sky. Nothing else. Even the cattle had run off.

Who says Nebraska is dull?

Jim and I have been friends for decades. We went to Sunday school and high school together. We sang in choirs together and went to each other’s weddings. Our parents were close friends, too.

Now, just like the cranes, Jim comes through every spring as he drives home to Chicago after spending the winter in San Diego. I’ve taken him to The Archway and to dinner in Eddyville (yes, Eddyville.)

Two years ago, due to COVID, Jim and his wife Jean and I munched peanut butter sandwiches at Fort Kearny because restaurants were closed. Last year, Jean died of cancer, so this year Jim was alone.

Like me, Jim grew up in Cleveland. He has lived in Chicago for 40 years. Like me, he sees Nebraska through urban eyes.

Friday evening, he kept gaping out the car windows as we headed out to the Speakeasy at Sacramento. He lapped up towering grain elevators, humble farmhouses, wee churches, a scruffy gas station with a pump or two, a few country bars. And railroad tracks, too, and sprawling piles of corn covered with white tarps that look like old quilted bedspreads.

As we turned off Highway 6 to head south to Sacramento, a BNSF train roared by. What fun — except a pickup was stopped at that crossing, too. Those tracks are so close to Highway 6 that I was afraid traffic racing by would smash into my van’s back end as I waited for the train. But we were OK.

The train hurried by. We bumbled over the tracks and passed fallow cornfields, newborn calves scampering around corrals and, in the far distance, gleaming silver fingers of grain elevators. “Look at all this!” I told Jim. “After eight years, I still can’t believe I live here.”

Dinner at the Speakeasy was scrumptious. Even better was the nearby sign that said “Slow. Congested area.” Huh? Congested? The road was empty. It always is. I promised Jim, who, as a Chicagoan, is a traffic jam expert, that someday I’d park there for 12 hours to verify this “congestion.”

Saturday morning, I treated Jim to Tiede’s Secondhand Store in Overton. We pored over old china, Corning Ware and dusty books, bedpans, decanters, milk cans and scratched-up chairs stacked up in the back.

As I drove back to Kearney, on a whim, I scrapped Highway 30 and turned north on Apache Road. “Let’s take a dirt road,” I said. “This will be fun.” As city folk, Jim and I are clueless about rural thoroughfares.

I intended to drive past a friend’s farm (“I actually know a few people who live out here!” I proclaimed) but I kept driving and driving and that farm never materialized. I kept driving. I figured we’d hit Highway 40 sooner or later, but we never did. We came to a fork in the road. Then another fork in the road.

The world out here was bare as a bone. No corn, no trees, no houses, no cattle. It was as plain as an unfrosted sugar cookie.

Off this “main” dirt road were “secondary” dirt roads with signs warning of “no maintenance.” I was tempted to try one of those, but I might have ended up in Oz and never been seen again.

Finally, Jim pulled out his GPS. Just like the Christmas star, it got us home. It said 4.3 miles north. 2.8 miles east. 1.2 miles north, whatever. At last, Highway 40. We had been lost. Now we were found.

Who says Nebraska is dull? Monday, back home, Jim emailed: “Let’s get lost in the country again next year.”

Maybe we will.