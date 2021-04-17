Full-moon memories, more with Martha

We found ourselves in the middle of a vast sanctuary of wind-tickled prairie grass spread like a tablecloth to the horizon on all sides. The world was silent, lulled to sleep by that wind. No one else was there. We hiked a bit. It was lovely.

We went north 15 miles on Highway 281, turned west on Highway 4, and searched for the old farm where Cather heroine Anna Pavelka lived. We rumbled around on dirt roads, past grain elevators and fallow cornfields. We never did find it.

Heading back to Kearney, we stopped in Minden so Martha could see the Christmas City and envision people piled in blankets sitting on the curb watching the story of Mary and Joseph re-enacted there in early December.

That evening, we went to the World Theatre. “That place is a gem,” she wrote in her thank-you note. “I hope you appreciate it. The new candy shop and the lounge off the lobby are great. It’s more than just a theater. It’s a destination.”

Saturday we visited the Walnut Range Farms of Forrest and Jessica Swanson north of Alma. We climbed into Jessica’s pickup, rumbled down by a creek and bumped up hills and came face to face with shaggy Scottish Highland mamas and their newborn calves. They sauntered up to the pickup and might have poked their heads in had I not raced to roll up the window.