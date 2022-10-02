Friday night football forever; the tradition never changes

Children grow up. Grandchildren do, too. That’s why, last Friday night, I sat in that jammed Independence High School football stadium in Ashburn, Virginia, to watch my three grandchildren play in the Independence marching band.

Brendan is a senior, and his twin sisters are sophomores, and I wanted to see them play and march before they all head off to college.

My daughter Sara, her husband Peter and I arrived a few minutes after the kick-off. We paid our $7-per-person admission and headed in, but the bleachers were packed. Our eyes roamed those jammed stands, searching for a seat. At last Peter motioned to Sara and me that he’d spotted a gap where all three of us could squeeze in.

As I sat down, it all came back to me. The noise. The dull roar of the crowd. The referees’ whistles. Kids scampering up and down the metal bleachers. Clumps of teenage girls gossiping and giggling.

We sat next to a couple and their son, who was probably in second or third grade. He kept wandering away with his friends. Then he’d come back and climb over us and sit down with mom and dad until another buddy beckoned, at which time he’d spring up and scamper away again. He came back again asking for money for popcorn. I could see the concession stand over there beyond the playing field. All evening long, people were lined up like folks queuing up for hot dogs at the county fair.

Back to the game. The crowd stomped its feet every time the Independence Tigers had a third down. This happened a lot because the undefeated Tigers were beating up their ragged opponent. Every time the Tigers scored, the band played the fight song, but we could barely hear them over the commotion because the band sat on the other end of the bleachers.

I sat there observing the happy chaos and realized that Friday night high school football has not changed. I hadn’t been to a high school football game in nearly 30 years, not since Sara, now 46, was the captain of the high school dance squad and Peter played in the band, and not since Sara’s brother Matt, now 37, headed to games with his friends. We now live in a tangle of computers and cell phones, but this tradition never changes.

Overhead, I saw the wee lights of planes, like moving stars, approaching nearby Dulles International Airport. Down here in the stands, lots of students wore cowboy hats. I found that curious in eastern Virginia, but Sara told me that every game has a theme, and tonight was cowboy hat night.

As the first half was ending, the marching band assembled on the south end of the field. At last, what I had come to see: Brendan on the trumpet, Claire playing flute and Allison on the tuba.

The band marched proudly onto the field, clad in spiffy red, white and blue uniforms with hats bearing a tower of white fuzz as high as Abe Lincoln’s stovepipe hat. Band gurus set up fancy equipment. Two drum majors climbed up on ladders. The dance corps scampered out there, too, and the show started. I searched for Brendan, Allison and Claire, but I couldn’t find them among the 100 band members cloned in identical uniforms. But they were there.

As the band played, kids kept zipping in and out of the stands, and adults headed for the concession stand and the bathrooms.

The band marched off, and the game resumed. Soon Claire found us in those jam-packed stands and said she and her friends were heading out to buy balloons to decorate the home of a classmate celebrating a birthday. Someone else came by selling raffle tickets for the field hockey team.

Out on the field (this was a football game, remember?), Independence racked up a score higher than the federal debt. They won 54-0. The razzle-dazzle announcer up in the booth announced that he had a lost child and three lost credit cards up in the press box.

I decided high school football games are part county fair, part athletic contest, part band performance and part place to hang out. For $7, it’s a bargain.