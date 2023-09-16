Every September, I am reminded that I learned about Nebraska not from Google or YouTube, but by getting into my car and heading west.

I’m a native Clevelander, and in 2009, after taking a lucrative buyout from my job as a newspaper editor, there, I packed my tent and sleeping bag and headed out on a 10-week wander-the-West road trip.

I had always loved the West. I had always dreamed of an extended visit. At last I could see it uninterrupted, on my own schedule.

I stopped at my daughter’s home in suburban Indianapolis, but hard rain delayed my departure because I didn’t want to put up my tent in a downpour.

The next morning, all packed up, I was suddenly terrified. I was a grandmother setting out for 10 weeks alone. I teetered at the edge of that imaginary diving board and finally leaped off. By the time I stopped for a burger at a wee cafe in Iowa, I was OK.

In Iowa, I frittered away a luscious afternoon at the Field of Dreams site watching dads play catch with their sons. I lollygagged so long that it got too late to pitch my tent, so I found a motel room in Denison, Iowa, for $43.

I was on the road at dawn the next morning, driving along the sparkling Boyer River. The water gleamed and danced in the sunshine, and the sweet aroma of autumn was in the air. By now, five days into this expedition, I was off and running.

Next stop: Kearney, where I would spend a few days with Lori Potter, whom I knew through the National Federation of Press Women. We hiked the Fort Kearny Hike and Bike trail. She talked about harvesting corn. I was clueless about that.

The next day, we hit the Junk Jaunt. I’d never seen anything like it. We headed out on two-lane roads, saw BNSF freights thunder past and pulled into farm yards. Among the dishes, pictures and claw-foot bathtubs, I found a flannel shirt for $1 that became invaluable as nights got cold and fall burrowed in as I headed west.

We stopped for lunch at the Double T Bar in Halsey. The waiter wore a cowboy hat and cowboy boots and, with a straight face, called my salad, ordered without dressing, a “honeymoon salad.”

We headed north on Highway 83 and came to a dirt road. A sign at the intersection listed all the ranches off that road and how many miles away they were. I’d never seen anything like it.

We visited a ranch that belongs to a friend of Lori’s. It had 6,000 acres and views so vast I could scarcely gulp them in. I’d never seen an expanse like that.

I’d never seen a rodeo, either, so when we stumbled onto a junior high rodeo in Valentine, we climbed into the grandstand to watch. I learned that Nebraska teenagers raised cattle to help pay for college.

Later, we hiked to Smith Falls. Lori told me it was Nebraska’s largest waterfall, but to me it looked like a dribble out of a leaky faucet. I grew up three hours from Niagara Falls.

Two days later, I left Kearney and headed west. I had lunch at Ole’s in Paxton. I’d never heard about that, either.

Late that afternoon, I sniffed like a bloodhound for a place to camp. Finally, I saw a sniffle of prairie with a campground sign, but it looked like a parking lot. A single RV was parked there. When I inquired, the clerk looked at me as if I’d fallen from Mars. “Tents? We don’t allow tents. We have rattlesnakes,” she said. I’d never camped in a place where I had to worry about rattlesnakes.

I drove on. A state park near Scottsbluff was deserted, so I went on. At another campground, a chained dog snarled at me inside the office. A sign in the office said, “Beware of dog.” No thanks.

In Scottsbluff, I saw a sign: Camping allowed in the city park. I’d never heard of that, either, but I pitched my tent and went to bed. If rattlesnakes slithered in, too bad.

The next day, I hiked Scotts Bluff National Monument, had a burger in Sidney and left Nebraska on an empty two-lane highway.

Ten weeks later, with a cobwebbed bank account, I reluctantly headed back to Cleveland. I remember that trip every fall. It began in the ripe month of September.