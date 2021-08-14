First tubing trip down Potomac River rough from the beginning

The day was sunny and promising when I slid onto a chubby yellow inner tube and began drifting down the Potomac River near Harpers Ferry, W.Va., site of John Brown’s raid, for a day of fun with my daughter Sara, son-in-law Peter and three teenage grandchildren, whom I was visiting in nearby Aldie, Va.

I love canoes and kayaks, and I was absolutely giddy about this first-ever tubing adventure. We rented tubes at the outdoor-adventure site near Purcellville, Va., and piled into a rumbling van that threaded through mountains and past clusters of aging houses that leaned toward railroad tracks and the river.

At the legendary C&O Canal, the van stopped. We got out, carried our tubes down to the river and launched.

I watched my family happily float out into the current. I assumed that current would sweep me gently into the middle of the river, too, but no. It led me one inch to the left. Three inches to the right. Four inches backward. Everywhere but out to the artery of the river.

If I’d had a paddle, I’d have splashed out to join them, but this was tubing, and all I had were my arms. That tube was so fat I could barely reach over its sides and dip my fingernails into the water. I couldn’t even give myself a hefty shove.