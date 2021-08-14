First tubing trip down Potomac River rough from the beginning

The day was sunny and promising when I slid onto a chubby yellow inner tube and began drifting down the Potomac River near Harpers Ferry, W.Va., site of John Brown’s raid, for a day of fun with my daughter Sara, son-in-law Peter and three teenage grandchildren, whom I was visiting in nearby Aldie, Va.
I love canoes and kayaks, and I was absolutely giddy about this first-ever tubing adventure. We rented tubes at the outdoor-adventure site near Purcellville, Va., and piled into a rumbling van that threaded through mountains and past clusters of aging houses that leaned toward railroad tracks and the river.
At the legendary C&O Canal, the van stopped. We got out, carried our tubes down to the river and launched.
I watched my family happily float out into the current. I assumed that current would sweep me gently into the middle of the river, too, but no. It led me one inch to the left. Three inches to the right. Four inches backward. Everywhere but out to the artery of the river.
If I’d had a paddle, I’d have splashed out to join them, but this was tubing, and all I had were my arms. That tube was so fat I could barely reach over its sides and dip my fingernails into the water. I couldn’t even give myself a hefty shove.
Down the river, I watched my daughter and grandchildren laughing. I watched them get snatched by the current and bubble over a few spits of rapids and keep moving. Me? I was circling.
I heard Sara’s voice from afar: Reach your arms back, Mom, and it’ll be easier to paddle!
Easier? Getting out and hiking the C&O Canal would be easier, but I couldn’t even grope toward the riverbank. I paddled frantically, but I was floating in circles, thumping into rocks like a bumper car at a theme park. I’d never been tubing, but I’d watched tubers in other rivers. They drifted serenely with the current. It looked effortless. I realized now that was a mirage.
At last, Peter paddled over. I clung to the bottom of his sandal as he towed me out to the middle of the river, where he and the others were waiting for me. “Isn’t this fun?” Sara said
Fun? Fun is paddling down a river. Fun was standing at the back of a six-person raft a few years ago and clutching heavy ropes as our guide plowed through roller-coaster rapids on the rain-swollen Colorado River in Utah’s Cataract Canyon. This? The jury was still out.
Bobbing on the main current now, I began to relax a little. I saw the Shenandoah River merge with the Potomac. I saw the little town of Harper’s Ferry stacked up on the riverbank. I saw lengthy CSX freight trains hauling coal on a bridge over the river. I saw soft forested mountains hugging the river under fleecy clouds high above. This was not the Class III-rapids romp the brochure had promised, but it was promising.
Alas, not for long.
Soon a muscular wind began making its way down the river like a snake and shoved me backward. I paddled like Samson, but my rubbery arms got me nowhere. Boulders loomed. Splashing, struggling, I began to fear I’d never get off that river.
Peter paddled toward me, but he and that wind played tug-of-war. He’d get close, but the gale shoved me back. My life jacket climbed up against my chin and refused to budge and I could barely move my head. I heard Peter say, “You’re going backward again.”
My grandson Brendan, 17, came to the rescue. He was stretched across his tube. I grabbed his sandal and hung on. At last, we reached Sara, Allison and Claire in the middle of the river. They were battling that wind, too.
A diversion, then: a goofy little rapid. We watched a man slide down it and overturn, but we all seesawed right through.
At last, I could saw Nirvana. The take-out.
Before I got there I collided into a rock. I freed myself and walked the last 50 yards, sloshing and dragging that feisty tube behind me.
Next time, I’ll walk.