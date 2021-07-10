Fireworks over fireworks

The fireworks are still going off. Not the kind that rattle windows and send terriers tearing into the cellar, but the fireworks from fed-up readers who can’t figure out why the city of Kearney allows fireworks around Independence Day in the first place.
Emails have been cramming my inbox since last Saturday’s column, “Red, White and Boo,” when I complained about lax and liberal Nebraska fireworks laws. I now know that far more people here are fed up over fireworks than I realized.
I figured I was forced to tolerate the racket because I’m just a befuddled non-native Nebraska who remains puzzled over the lure of neighborhood fireworks, but I was wrong. Plenty of natives are peeved, too.
Here’s a sample of my emails this week:
— “It is ridiculous that we have to tolerate the nonsense and complete waste of money. The little kids and babies are upset and can’t sleep. Our pets’ lives are disrupted, Older adults don’t seem to enjoy the explosions much. It did not seem to be this bad several years ago. I believe it escalates every year.”
— “You hit the nail on the head. The only time I wish I lived anywhere but Kearney is the week preceding the Fourth of July. My eight-pound Yorkie barks at every single boom that starts from morning till 10 p.m. I keep wondering why Kearney needs to have a weeklong celebration. Is it because many people or organizations make a boatload of money selling these irritating noisemakers? Is it not worth the wrath from the public?
— “I am surrounded by families that must spend a lot of money based on the remnants I see on the sidewalks and street.”
— “Thank you for having the courage to criticize the fireworks on the Fourth of July for the almighty dollar. I could not believe it when City Council gave them permission to sell more powerful and louder fireworks.”
— “I also detest the noisy nonsense. What can we do as citizens? It should not be legal, even for a couple of days, let alone a week or more.”
— “We have a dog who lies curled in the closet shaking from the fireworks, not for one night but a week of nights. Last night at our lovely Fourth of July picnic, our conversations were drowned out by endless booms — no color, just noise. I have tried to figure out where the joy in shooting off bombs comes from.”
— “Independence Day should be a great day. Instead, I’m sitting in my basement with the TV and fan going in an attempt to drown out the sound of fireworks. It’s a comfort to know I’m not the only person who hates the noisy fireworks. I thought I was alone in this.”
— “I swear this was the longest Fourth of July weekend ever, starting on Thursday and still a few stragglers Monday. It was nice discovering I’m not the only Independence Day grinch.”
Not being a native Nebraskan, I’m surprised to learn that plenty of cradle-to-grave Cornhuskers agree with me. I’ve heard friends moan about the high cost of fireworks. I’ve heard about cowering dogs and wailing infants and holiday cookouts ruined by the racket in the next block.
The only saving grace is that while state law says fireworks are legal for 10 days in Nebraska, Kearney allows them for just seven of those days.
In Lincoln, people have just two days to buy fireworks and two days to shoot them off. Lincolnites are lucky.
Thanks for the support, readers. I especially applaud the line, “The only time I wish I lived anywhere but Kearney is the week preceding the Fourth of July.”
Desperate to escape the war zone, I fled town for part of the three-day holiday weekend.
It was quiet, and it was a joy. I have 51 weeks to savor the silence until the apocalypse returns.