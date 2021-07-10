Fireworks over fireworks

— “I am surrounded by families that must spend a lot of money based on the remnants I see on the sidewalks and street.”

— “Thank you for having the courage to criticize the fireworks on the Fourth of July for the almighty dollar. I could not believe it when City Council gave them permission to sell more powerful and louder fireworks.”

— “I also detest the noisy nonsense. What can we do as citizens? It should not be legal, even for a couple of days, let alone a week or more.”

— “We have a dog who lies curled in the closet shaking from the fireworks, not for one night but a week of nights. Last night at our lovely Fourth of July picnic, our conversations were drowned out by endless booms — no color, just noise. I have tried to figure out where the joy in shooting off bombs comes from.”

— “Independence Day should be a great day. Instead, I’m sitting in my basement with the TV and fan going in an attempt to drown out the sound of fireworks. It’s a comfort to know I’m not the only person who hates the noisy fireworks. I thought I was alone in this.”

— “I swear this was the longest Fourth of July weekend ever, starting on Thursday and still a few stragglers Monday. It was nice discovering I’m not the only Independence Day grinch.”