Finding treasures along a new trail in southern Nebraska

Every year, I wait for the Junk Jaunt like tots wait for Santa Claus.

But two weeks ago, I gave up the Junk Jaunt to go to Aldie, Virginia, to see my three grandchildren march in the band, play soccer and run cross-country. That was the only weekend this fall when all three events would happen at home, at their high school.

Then I struck gold. I discovered the 11th annual Trail of Treasures, a three-day, 238-mile yard sale and flea market spanning Highway 136 in southern Nebraska. It was set for the weekend after the Junk Jaunt.

Shortly after sunrise last Saturday, I headed south on Highway 10 with Lori Potter, the retired veteran Kearney Hub reporter who introduced me to the Junk Jaunt in 2009. We had no Trail of Treasures guide listing the selling sites, but we figured we’d see signs along the way.

First stop: Franklin. I remembered Franklin. It’s where my brother, my son Matt and I stopped for a burger at the Frosty Mug when we drove from Cleveland to Los Angeles (via five Major League Baseball stadiums) in the summer of 2001. We’d planned to take Highway 24 across Kansas, but Matt said he wanted to see Nebraska, so we detoured north to Highway 136 instead.

Lori and I skipped the Frosty Mug this time. We craved collectibles, not milkshakes. Smack dab in the middle of an intersection in Franklin, we saw a yellow hand-scrawled sign no bigger than a dandelion that said, “Garage sale,” with an arrow pointing ... Well, we couldn’t tell. Guessing, we headed west, turned here, turned there, circled around and around, but we never found a garage sale, so we gave up, rejoined Highway 136 and went west.

To Lori, who grew up on a farm 10 miles south of Wilcox, this region was as well-worn as a pair of beat-up jeans. In Naponee, she showed me an old octagonal church (now a town visitor center) and the site of a now-demolished high school. I learned that Naponee was the hometown of David Janssen, star of the ‘60s TV series “The Fugitive.” Best of all, we saw a blue and white Trail of Treasures sign directing us to two selling sites.

The first was a large shed offering jewelry, wooden signs, toys and candles, all at bargain prices. Across the street, a retiree had set out a glut of tools, dishes, tea kettles and Christmas ornaments. Curiously, crowds were few. We’d rolled in at 10:30 a.m., but the woman in the shed said we were the first shoppers of the day. Finally, a few more cars pulled up. One of those shoppers, a Junk Jaunt veteran, was also sampling this sale for the first time. She was surprised at the sparse crowds, too.

Back in the car, we next stopped at a barn where I found a fall swag for my door for $2. Then it was on to Republican City, where vendors circled around the Circle Drive like covered wagons stopped for the night. I found a mirror for $10 and a cozy down jacket for $15.

ln Alma, we crept down Main Street but saw just two Trail of Treasures sites. We stopped at both. After a quick Subway sandwich, we followed Trail of Treasures signs like Hansel and Gretel’s breadcrumbs. They led us to a spot outside of town with a sprawling shed and outside tables crammed with so much stuff that it looked like a miniature Tiede’s. I found a little pine green chest for my guest room for $18.

We paused for a last-of-the-season glimpse of Harlan Lake and started home, heading east on Highway 136. We crept along behind two clumsy, noisy, burping pieces of farm machinery. Suddenly, Lori turned north on a dirt road to show me the farm where she grew up.

This detour was a treasure, too. I loved watching the rumpled land roll up and down like gentle waves on the sea. I loved seeing parched, withered corn stalks, their heads bowed, waiting for the combine. A few combines snaked through fields that day, but not many. Not yet.

What a Saturday. It was different from the Junk Jaunt, but no less memorable.