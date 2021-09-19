Fifty years behind them, but how many ahead?

A silent question lurked under the joy of the anniversary party: How much longer? I was home in Cleveland last weekend to celebrate the 50th wedding anniversary of my brother Chuck and his wife Judy. They hosted a real party, a rarity during COVID-19.
God had granted us a perfect evening. The weather was splendid. We all dressed up for the first time in months and gathered at the Clifton Club, a grand mansion just blocks from Lake Erie on a beautiful tree-lined street. We hugged old friends and sipped wine and had hors d’oeuvres outside.
We drifted inside then. Seated at elegant round tables in the dining room, we had a champagne toast and feasted on salmon and steak. We applauded as Chuck and Judy cut a festive cake. A pianist played quietly nearby.
A lovely scene, you say, but lurking like a killer shark under the surface was cancer. Chuck was diagnosed with melanoma nearly two years ago. Doctors gave him five years to live. He and Judy live at Jacksonville, Florida, but they came back to Cleveland to celebrate their big day with friends and family there.
I have lived this drama before. Cancer took my twin sister’s husband 28 years ago and my father 21 years ago. The diagnosis crushes you like a sledgehammer. As you wobble and try to stand again, your heart begs for a miracle, but your head stomps on that optimism.
Chuck’s cancer narrative is no different. As the party unfolded, I feared this might be the last time I see him.
Surgery and chemotherapy have kept him alive. Surgeons removed lesions on his scalp and near his brain and repeated that surgery in January, but he fainted for no reason last spring and again this summer, and his walk is unsteady. But last weekend he was cheerful and talkative, the Chuck we knew.
Judy is angry, sassily sticking her tongue out as death creeps closer. She has scheduled two cruises, one to the Caribbean in November and one to Costa Rica in January, and she’s eyeing a trip to the Holy Land in May.
Ten days in the Holy Land? A 12-hour flight from New York, plus hotels and buses and walking the Via Dolorosa?
But Chuck, 74, a retired journalist, seems upbeat. He’s had to take time off from his part-time job checking in cruise passengers at Jacksonville, but he expects to return when cruise lines reopen in January, if they can, after COVID-19 shutdowns.
We chatted happily, but I watched his slow hobble as he walks. I watched his struggle to get up steps at my niece’s home during a family cookout Friday night. I watched his grown daughter stride up to him promptly at 8 p.m. and give him his medicine. His son Chris just shrugged and said, “Dad’s getting older.”
Chuck is the former editor of Industry Week magazine. He has written several books, including “The Making of the Super Bowl,” but those days are gone. “I’m too tired to write now,” he told me without apology.
Before saying goodbye Saturday night, we four siblings posed for what might have been our last-ever photo: Chuck, my brother Bob, my twin sister Martha and me. A few jokes, tight hugs. Then we left. The next day, he and Judy flew back to Jacksonville.
As death inches closer, we refuse to acknowledge it. I shed no tears last weekend. I drenched myself in the fun of the weekend. Because of COVID, it was the first time in two years the entire family — siblings, nieces, nephews, grandchildren — was able to gather as one.
In June 1999, when my father was dying of pancreatic cancer, his eight siblings and spouses came to Cleveland for a cookout. Heavy rain chased everyone inside, so we all squeezed together on couches and sprawled on the floor and laughed and told stories and ate. Those aunts and uncles now are gone, but the joy of that afternoon is seared in my memory.
I will never forget how we laughed and celebrated Saturday night, too. Love lasts forever, even if our bodies do not.