Fifty years behind them, but how many ahead?

Chuck’s cancer narrative is no different. As the party unfolded, I feared this might be the last time I see him.

Surgery and chemotherapy have kept him alive. Surgeons removed lesions on his scalp and near his brain and repeated that surgery in January, but he fainted for no reason last spring and again this summer, and his walk is unsteady. But last weekend he was cheerful and talkative, the Chuck we knew.

Judy is angry, sassily sticking her tongue out as death creeps closer. She has scheduled two cruises, one to the Caribbean in November and one to Costa Rica in January, and she’s eyeing a trip to the Holy Land in May.

Ten days in the Holy Land? A 12-hour flight from New York, plus hotels and buses and walking the Via Dolorosa?

But Chuck, 74, a retired journalist, seems upbeat. He’s had to take time off from his part-time job checking in cruise passengers at Jacksonville, but he expects to return when cruise lines reopen in January, if they can, after COVID-19 shutdowns.