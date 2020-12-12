Favorite stories of 2020

We Kearney Hub reporters got a corporate memo last week: Choose your five favorite stories of the year, explain why they appealed to you, and email them to the higher-ups.
I set aside 30 minutes to zip through my electronic files, but four hours later, I still was struggling to single out five favorites. It reminded me of why I love my job. I meet so many fascinating people.
One of the most inspiring subjects of the year was Paul Gonzales of Miller, who ran a solo 100-mile marathon all night long through cold rain. He completed “only” 85 miles, but so what? He’d been clinically depressed and had attempted suicide, but then he discovered running. He reminded me that humans can not only survive, but triumph.
Last April, as COVID-19 shuttered our world, I wrote about Anne Foradori, a professor of voice at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, who prepared scrumptious take-out Easter dinners for her friends, all on her own dime. As she told me about this, her voice shimmered with joy. She personified giving.
For Valentine’s Day, I interviewed Liam and Lisa Mendoza, who met at a party in Granada, Spain. The two talked only because Liam was one of the few there who spoke English to Lisa, a Nebraskan. Love grabbed them and never let go. Their story was a sweet reminder that love is always hovering around us.
Inspiring, too, was Aravind Menon, epidemiologist at Two Rivers Public Health Department. He’s so busy with COVID that I hoped he could squeeze 30 minutes out of his day to talk to me, and I was shocked when he gave me two thoughtful, delightful hours. He taught me a lot about COVID. We are lucky to have him in our region.
Amidst COVID, I found magic as I walked among tomatoes, beans, corn and cucumbers with Valentine Diaz in his 80-foot by 90-foot vegetable garden. Gardens triumph over COVID, I learned. That was reinforced when I met Henry and Phyllis Thorne of Kearney and their wildflower garden, too. They moved from California after city-weary Henry learned about Long Pine, Nebraska, population 300. They’re in Kearney now, and they’ve never looked back.
Treasures lurk right under us, I learned, when I wrote about Lisa Atchison and her sister Val Gwin. When Val’s son Will happened to uncover a 76-year-old Army dog tag near the old Kearney Army Air Base, the sisters did some digging of their own (through scrapbooks, not soil) and found out that its owner had served with their father during World War II.
Discovery energized Alissa Kern-Price, too. With her husband, she bought The Village, an old leaking, rotting warehouse by the UP tracks. Alissa poured money into its restoration, swept aside setbacks and created a renaissance. Her passion and determination still inspire me.
Then there was Shayne Zwiener, who shot himself in the head nearly two years ago. One morning last winter, his wife Denise poured me coffee and told me in detail about that horrific day, and his slow but steady recovery. She was so positive about the future that I left in awe. Life punches people in the gut, but they get to their feet and keep moving.
Stories about COVID touched me, too, like the pastor who quietly continued in-person worship despite COVID because not all members could livestream the services.
When Pedro Gonzales, 26, of Cozad died of COVID-19 last spring, his coaches and teachers told me funny, touching stories about him. By the time I wrote the story, I felt like I’d known him, too.
Then there was the hour I spent with Brenda Moeller listening as she remembered her fiance, Paul Filsinger. He got COVID after taking photos at a wedding in August and died five weeks later. Her story still haunts me.
As the year winds down, I hope Paul Gonzales still is running. I pray for the parents of Pedro Gonzales and for Brenda Moeller and for Shayne and Denise Zwiener. I hope The Village is thriving. So many stories. I feel privileged to tell them all.
