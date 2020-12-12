Favorite stories of 2020

We Kearney Hub reporters got a corporate memo last week: Choose your five favorite stories of the year, explain why they appealed to you, and email them to the higher-ups.

I set aside 30 minutes to zip through my electronic files, but four hours later, I still was struggling to single out five favorites. It reminded me of why I love my job. I meet so many fascinating people.

One of the most inspiring subjects of the year was Paul Gonzales of Miller, who ran a solo 100-mile marathon all night long through cold rain. He completed “only” 85 miles, but so what? He’d been clinically depressed and had attempted suicide, but then he discovered running. He reminded me that humans can not only survive, but triumph.

Last April, as COVID-19 shuttered our world, I wrote about Anne Foradori, a professor of voice at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, who prepared scrumptious take-out Easter dinners for her friends, all on her own dime. As she told me about this, her voice shimmered with joy. She personified giving.

For Valentine’s Day, I interviewed Liam and Lisa Mendoza, who met at a party in Granada, Spain. The two talked only because Liam was one of the few there who spoke English to Lisa, a Nebraskan. Love grabbed them and never let go. Their story was a sweet reminder that love is always hovering around us.