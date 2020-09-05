Farewell to an old friend

It isn’t Labor Day yet, is it? Alas, it is. This is the time of year when Mother Earth abruptly swerves her head and looks away. All summer long, she’s been blessing us with lovely warmth, endless days, happy sunshine, early dawns and late sunsets.
Suddenly, all that is fleeing.
It happens every year. Since I’m a grandmother, I ought to be accustomed to this, but I’m not.
Just yesterday, the sun turned all the lights on at 6 a.m. and didn’t turn them off till nearly 10.
It lit a bonfire and sent temperatures soaring into the 90s and invited us to swim and fish and play tennis and baseball and take leisurely walks with the dog around the neighborhood. In the pre-COVID-19 days, we could grill hamburgers and sit out in the yard with friends and neighbors while the kids tumbled and played.
And now it is slipping away. Where did it go, I ask?
This week, friends have been warning about the day next week when, forecasters say, the high temperature will stretch like a rubber band just to reach 69 degrees.
The blanket of darkness falls on us earlier now. Silently, the sun slips down earlier and earlier. No longer can I relax on my patio much past 8 p.m. It’s too dark to read. Sunset now is 7:59 p.m. or thereabouts, and by 8:30 p.m., it’s dark.
Where did summer go?
I ask myself that every year. Every July, when days are gloriously long I think they will stay that way forever, but they never do. Someday they will, I say, but I am wrong.
With Labor Day, our minds turn to fall. We turn our eyes away from boating and lakes and look ahead to the Junk Jaunt and Halloween and pumpkin patches and football. COVID-19 is intruding on traditions this year, but autumn still will come nevertheless.
For you Nebraskans, fall is harvest season. I am not a native Nebraskan; I am from Cleveland, where fall is drenched in color and apples and pumpkins. Instead of that, you Nebraskans have the harvest.
As I drive two-lane roads now, I notice cornfields drying, cornstalks fading to the shade of bone. Soybeans are fading, too. I remember the wet spring and the stubborn crops and the slow-to-poke-through corn of our soggy, cool spring, but now that corn is as high as The Archway.
But this is a sweet time of year, too. Autumn is when I took that unforgettable 10-week solitary road trip in 2009. Among other places, that trip took me across Iowa and Nebraska on two-lane roads, and I drove to Kearney not on I-80 but on Highway 30. Interstates are dull. I wanted to see the towns and railroad tracks and sprawling cornfields.
I had stayed in Denison, Iowa, the night before. I’d spent that afternoon watching fathers and their sons toss baseballs at the Field of Dreams field in Iowa, and I got to Denison at sundown.
I planned to camp, but it was after dark, so I gave in and found an inexpensive motel. The next morning, I was on the road at 6:30 a.m. The road carried me alongside the Boyer River, and clouds of mist rose off the sleepy water into the fragile dawn. The sweet, beginning-to-decay aroma of wild grasses and bushes and little trees and everything else on the river bank seeped into my open car windows. That morning was beautiful.
I followed Highway 30 into Kearney that day, through awakening towns and long freight trains hurrying along the UP tracks, past fields of drying cornstalks against the blue sky. I still cherish memories of that September.
I like autumn, but I’m always sad to see summer go. It’s like an old friend who has climbed into the car, turned on the engine, and rolled down the window to tell one last funny story and say a long goodbye. See you next year, it says. I brush away a tear as I walk sadly back into the house.
