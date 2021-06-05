Family tradition: Hub's Mary Jane Skala wouldn't miss 'the greatest spectacle in racing'

Returning to the Indianapolis 500 last Sunday, I felt like a flower budding again after a long, icy winter. Last year, the race was closed to spectators due to COVID-19. On Sunday, only 137,000 fans were allowed, just 40% of the usual 300,000. But the cars and enthusiasm were as loud as ever.

When Indianapolis Motor Speedway owner Roger Penske welcomed the crowd before commanding, “Drivers, start your engines,” he sounded genuinely moved that so many of us were back.

Of course we were. It’s the Indy 500, the greatest spectacle in racing.

The Indy 500 is a 98-year, five-generation family tradition launched by my grandfather in 1923. I went to my first race 50 years ago and missed only a few when my two children were small.

That streak screeched to a halt last year when the race was postponed due to COVID, then finally run without fans Aug. 23, but even that race was a family affair. A dozen of us watched it on TV at my niece’s house in Muncie, Ind.

Early this spring, we all held our breath, waiting to see if fans would be allowed to return in May. Although millions of people are vaccinated, many are not, and shots are still unavailable for kids under 12.