Family Thanksgiving in New England

Thanksgiving was the perfect season to be in New England, even after a death. On the weekend before Thanksgiving in 2006, I flew with family to Exeter, New Hampshire, for my Aunt Bonnie’s memorial service. Those few days basted in the love of family and the beauty of a New England autumn were as delicious as the aroma of turkey and the warmth of hot cider.

As children, we had always visited Aunt Bonnie and Uncle Jim in Exeter in the summer. Now, in the fall, Exeter, then 368 years old, was stunning. The oaks, maples, elms and birches, stripped of foliage, stood tall and proud and elegant among venerable Exeter homes built before the Declaration of Independence was signed.

On Saturday morning, we family members gathered at the Congregational Church, to which Bonnie and Jim belonged. We met with the pastor and followed her outside to inter Bonnie’s ashes in the columbarium in the shady church yard.

That church was a gem. The building has stood since 1798, but the congregation was established 160 years earlier, in 1638. Its classic, 208-year-old two-story white exterior was as fetching as a wedding cake. Its white-walled sanctuary was a beauty, too. It had no altar; instead, steps led up to a platform with a single pulpit. Candles and autumn foliage adorned the sills of its high multi-paned windows.