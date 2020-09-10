Facebook can keep its likes

Five years ago, I stumbled upon a video online from one of my mentors. Well, she doesn’t know that she’s my mentor, but she grew her online business into a multimillion dollar empire, so yeah, I figured she was a good one to follow. She was teaching a free class on “How to grow your Facebook page to one million likes in one year.”
If you aren’t familiar with this social media platform, essentially a like is a person. So anytime a person “likes” your Facebook page, your number grows. The more likes, the bigger the page. It’s similar to a bad middle school popularity contest. And we all wonder why this country has issues.
But back to those likes.
I was a few years into my business and was determined to use her strategy to grow my audience.
I even made myself a goal date and wrote it down on a sticky note to make it more achievable.
“1 million likes by 2016.”
One year from the day I started using her strategy.
But then a month passed. And another. And another. The months turned into years.
You already know where this is going.
The likes weren’t rolling in like she promised.
Although some of her strategies worked, most didn’t, and I was left to figure out my audience without free advice from a stranger on the internet.
You get what you pay for.
This week, that goal will finally come true. My Facebook business page is about to hit 1 million likes.
Only took five years. Well, eight if you count the first day we launched.
And in a cruel, ironic twist of fate, I just learned that Facebook is planning to take away likes and use another counting system of followers only.
Followers. Not likes.
Because, of course, they are.
I could use this opportunity to complain about how unfair this world is. How this social media giant is confused and angry. But then that would give this system way more power and credit than it deserves.
Fortunately for me, I’ve learned a few things along this journey. In this case, I’m well aware that my worth doesn’t lie in a platform created by a dude in his college dorm room back in the early 2000s.
Good thing, too. Because if I did, I would have crumbled into a pile of failure-induced sadness, years ago.
That’s the thing about these tangible, frivolous things. They just don’t matter. That car you drive, the house you built, the trophies on your shelf, the money in your bank account, or your number of online friends, it just doesn’t mean a thing.
Know what does?
Taking a casserole to a hurting friend.
Hugging your mom after months of isolation.
Opening the door for a stranger.
Kissing your partner after a long, hard day.
Holding your baby boy’s hand as he starts a new adventure in preschool.
Hearing “I love you” from your dad.
Donating your time to a cause that helps others.
Reading a book with your daughter.
Praising a God who loves you and me.
You get the picture.
And, yet, we all spend so much precious time on the likes, don’t we?
I needed this reminder this week. Maybe you did, too. You are pretty great already, friend, just because you’re you. I promise, you don’t need a million likes to prove that.
