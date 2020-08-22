Everyone, wear your mask

For the first time since March 15, I decided to head back to church last Sunday. I gambled that with social distancing and with parishioners wearing masks, I’d be safe. I was wrong. The large sanctuary was probably three-quarters full, but only 10 or 15 of us were wearing masks. A sign on the door urged people to wear masks, too, but that was a waste of paper and tape.
I suppose that because worshipers were seated six feet apart, and only in every other row, they took off their masks — if they brought them. As I looked around, the message was clear: we’re not wearing masks.
Suddenly, wearing a mask has become political. Never mind that UNK wisely mandated that students and faculty wear masks when classes start this week. Many others boast that they’re independent thinkers and nobody’s going to tell us what to do. This week a friend boasted that he’s never worn a mask and he never will and this is all a covert plot to defeat Donald Trump in November.
Two years ago, when I had a deep noncancerous growth removed from my lip, I wore a surgical mask for two months until the ghastly wound was healed. I never gave it a thought. I put the mask on and headed off to work or the grocery store or to a movie with friends. I forgot about all that until now.
Last Friday, Minden Mayor Ted Griess emailed me his official letter begging people in town to wear masks. Cases of COVID-19 in Kearney County have tripled in the last three weeks, spiking to 93 as I write this, and Griess is worried that nobody will take COVID-19 seriously until (heaven forbid) it kills somebody. He said he goes to various stores and gatherings and he’s the only one in a mask. He’d require masks if he could, but state law prevents a mayor from doing that in a town the size of Minden.
I lunched with a friend this week who’d been to a big wedding reception here a few weeks ago, So many people, she said. Too many. Now she knows people who are sick, and she’s worried. I got yet another email from a woman who chose to stay home from a wedding (that wedding, I wondered?) No wonder cases of COVID-19 are suddenly shooting up like the flames in northern California.
The CDC didn’t recommend masks when this pandemic was sparked, but now it does. Medical experts on national television have said that if the U.S. made masks mandatory all over this land, from Honolulu to Hoboken and Dallas to Duluth, cases and deaths would plummet.
Meanwhile, cases of COVID-19 are creeping up like ivy in just-opened schools and universities. Major League Baseball still is playing, curiously, but two members of my beloved Cleveland Indians disobeyed the rules and sneaked out one night, infuriating their teammates. They were quickly whisked off to some minor league location. Their future remains uncertain.
Meanwhile, a mutiny is growing over the Big Ten’s decision not to play football this fall.
Back and forth, back and forth we go. “COVID-19 hasn’t killed a fraction of the numbers who died in the Spanish flu,” another buddy grumbled a few days ago. True. The Spanish flu killed 650,000 Americans, most of them young, in 1918. But I don’t think equaling that number is something we should aspire to.
An expert on a National Geographic video on COVID-19 recently gave me lots to ponder. He said the problem is us. Ever since we eradicated polio and diphtheria and typhoid and other diseases, we believe the world is scrubbed clean and disinfected. Sure, cancer still hovers out there, but we seem to think we’re safe, and we’re not. Millions of viruses and lethal diseases are out there, he said. We may eradicate COVID-19, but something else will rush in and take its place.
COVID-19 may not kill me, but I know people who have had it, and they’ve convinced me that compared to a fever, pounding headaches, and debilitating fatigue, I’ll choose a mask.
