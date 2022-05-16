Enthusiastic about asserting armrest dominance

I understand why designers of seating areas want to economize on resources, especially in a place like an airliner. It all makes sense. The designers want to cram as many people as possible in a limited space to maximize profits. In order to do that, they assume that two people can negotiate one armrest, although I like to think that the first-class seating area skips that tension by placing two arm rests between each seat.

Although we never spoke a word between us, I waged a silent conflict with a fellow seat passenger on a recent flight to Washington, D.C. during spring break. He plopped down beside me wearing a pair of headphones, thoroughly engaged with his phone. Without warning, his elbow began encroaching on the armrest we shared, slowly moving its way toward total dominance.

Each time I lifted my arm for some innocent reason, my co-passenger claimed more territory until somewhere over Ohio, I had only a space the size of a half-dollar for the tip of my elbow.

As we approached Pennsylvania, he drifted slowly off to sleep. His relaxed arm slipped gently off the armrest and I asserted my control by placing the full length of my forearm on the shared pad.

I suppose we could have negotiated some sort of peace between us. “Help yourself to the entire armrest.” “No, I couldn’t. Here you take a little and I’ll give a little.” “How about I use it until we clear Wisconsin?”

Instead, both of us remained silent, trying to find a wee amount of comfort in a business that only wishes to make money. The airline industry flourishes when it leaves it to the masses in order to solve an armrest issue.

I’ve experienced this same thing in a crowded theater. In an age of COVID, common courtesy suggests that we leave a seat between strangers, but sometimes we need to snuggle together to fit everyone in to watch the latest Spiderman flick. Different location, same situation. The conflict on the screen pales in comparison to the struggle in the seats to claim somewhere, anywhere to place your elbow.

On the days when I feel less that enthusiastic about asserting my dominance, I will simply fold my hands in my lap and fume about my seatmates. One time I contemplated touching the arm of a stranger and then lacing my fingers between his, just to see what would happen. I abandoned that plan with good cause. I understand pushing boundaries but that seemed to be just asking for trouble.

In a society filled with conflicts, tensions and polarizing opinions, the control of an armrest may seem like an inconsequential issue. Each time I find myself plotting how to relax in my seat, I also find myself analyzing how my actions might affect the other person. What does it project when I withdraw my elbow? What does it mean when I casually take over the armrest?

Just today a friend suggested that I think too much. She suggested that life might be easier if I tried to relax more and just live in the moment rather than trying to decode every issue that creeps into daily living. I nodded in agreement. As soon as she reached up to adjust her eyeglasses, I claimed the armrest between us as my exclusive property, leaving her a small patch for her elbow — or anything else she wished to park in that tiny space.

Her suggestion gave me plenty to think about as I finally found a sliver of comfort in this complicated era that requires constant negotiation.

Rick Brown lives and writes in central Nebraska where he covers the arts, and other topics, as a journalist and columnist.