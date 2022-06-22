Elephants don’t forget, and they don’t count

Malcolm, the son of a couple I knew years ago, once told me he planned on a career as a dog lawyer. As a 10-year-old, he predicted that by the time he became an adult, dogs would basically have the same rights as the rest of us.

Scientists might develop a machine that would let dogs communicate through writing or barking and canines would definitely need lawyers.

While this might sound like second-rate science fiction, Malcolm saw a possibility of a meaningful career, a career that would help everyone in the world get along better. Unfortunately for Malcolm, the last I heard of him — 30 years ago — he ran afoul of drugs and ended up on the wrong side of the law. When I heard of a recent court hearing involving animal rights, I wondered if Malcolm had anything to do with it.

New York’s top court ruled last week that Happy, an elephant so famous she uses only one name, cannot be considered a person and therefore cannot be freed from her habitat at the Bronx Zoo. Advocates for the Nonhuman Rights Project filed a lawsuit suggesting that Happy should be released through a habeas corpus proceeding. Habeas corpus protects individuals from unlawful and indefinite imprisonment.

State Court Chief Judge Janet DiFiore wrote a decision that said, “while no one disputes the elephants are intelligent beings deserving of proper care and compassion,” a writ of habeas corpus does not apply to a nonhuman animal like Happy.

When I first heard about this ruling, my irony radar immediately kicked in. Can an elephant be cited for not wearing pants in public? Do elephants have the same rights to carry and use a firearm like the rest of us? If we classify elephants as “persons,” can they run for school board?

Instead, I decided to explore a more noble path — and to avoid harassing emails from real people who love animals as well as real people who see them as animals. In 50 or 100 years will we look back at this ruling, bang our collective heads against the wall and wail, “How could we have been so blind?”

In coming to this conclusion, I considered the Dred Scott decision by the U.S. Supreme Court in 1857. It basically said that the U.S. Constitution did not apply to people of African descent, whether enslaved or not. Most scholars look at the ruling as one of the worst Supreme Court decisions. The case proves that not all decisions work out in the long run.

Perhaps in 50 to 100 years we will have a device that allows elephants — as well as rabbits, possums, dogs and all other animals — to express themselves in an intelligent manner. I can just imagine an email I might get: “Dear Mr. Brown, As a groundhog I wish to confront your illegal and immoral removal of my great-great-great-great grandfather from your yard in 2022 via a live trap. Shame on you,” etc.

And how about that squirrel I accidentally ran over and killed — with my bicycle — five years ago? Undoubtedly I will have more than a few questions regarding manslaughter (squirrelslaughter?) to account for someday in the future.

Obviously an elephant is not a human being, but what does it mean to have compassion for animals in such a complex world? As a youngster, I remember hearing in church “Thou shall not kill,” and yet understanding that merely washing my hands kills bacteria by the millions. Drawing the line on morality gets more complicated as we look deeper into our actions.

As I often tell my children, I rejoice at living as close to the top of the food chain as possible. Right now I will kick the can down the road on this personhood question for Happy (no last name) and adopt a wait-and-see attitude regarding my collective guilt.

THE AUTHOR Rick Brown lives and writes in central Nebraska where he covers the arts, and other topics, as a journalist and columnist. Contact him at Rick@YardLightMedia.com