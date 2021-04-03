Easter fire under the stars

As we rode, I remembered how a Ghost Ranch staff member had driven out to this monastery for Easter vigil after a rain a few years earlier. Her car slid off the road — fortunately, not where it twists like a Slinky high above the river, but down near the riverbanks — and got stuck. It was dark as tar in that desert at 3 a.m., and bears and mountain lions roam in the backcountry, but she had no choice. She began walking the five miles to the monastery.

After a mile or two, a car happened by and gave her a ride. That family was heading for the monastery, too. There’s nowhere else to go, nothing else on this primitive road except yucca and sage and juniper and pinon and a few primitive campgrounds, but nobody was camping this early in the spring. It took the monks three days to free that stuck car from the mud. Fortunately, tonight, the road was dry.

We arrived at the monastery, parked, and silently walked 10 minutes on the winding path to the tiny adobe-and-glass cross-shaped chapel. We sat down in the 17 wooden chairs reserved for visitors. The altar stands in the center of the chapel, and windows rise up above it like a glass chimney. In the daytime, those windows afford breathtaking views of mesa and sky, but tonight, there was only darkness.