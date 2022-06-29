Easements become controversial

The author, state Sen. John McCollister of Omaha represents Districxt 20 in the Nebraska Legislature.

President Biden’s 2021 executive order supported the worldwide initiative (30x30) to protect 30% of Earth’s land and water by 2030. The effort would be collaborative, voluntary, and locally led. Previously, voluntary conservation programs were not contentious, but Biden’s goal has been weaponized by some politicians, putting conservation easements in the crosshairs because they are the optimal way to conserve land. Misinformation about 30x30 has spread through statewide workshops aimed at stopping conservation easements. The right of a property owner to put a conservation easement on their land is now under attack.

Landowners use conservation easements to preserve land that generations of families have worked to maintain. The easement is created in an agreement between a landowner and a steward (protector) to ensure the easement land stays whole and used for a specific purpose — like agriculture.

The landowner sells the easement (development rights) to a land trust or a government entity like a Natural Resources District. The purchaser acts as a land steward to ensure that terms of the easement are upheld.

To secure funding for the easement purchase, land trusts can receive 50% to 75% of the appraised value of the easement from federal farm bill programs. For the balance of funding, land trusts rely on monies from alternate sources like the Nebraska Environmental Trust. Since members of the Trust board recently expressed reservations about perpetual conservation easements, the ability of land trusts to purchase conservation easements may be diminished in the future.

The seller of the land also receives benefit in the creation of a conservation easement. In 1980 Congress codified an income tax deduction for landowners who create a perpetual conservation easement. Creating a conservation easement is a voluntary act and landowners have the fundamental right to make personal decisions about their property.

The movement in Nebraska to stop conservation easements originated with the idea that 30x30 is a federal land grab, and decisions that permanently restrict future land development are detrimental. Opponents of conservation easements are, ironically, advocating for the very thing they seem to fear — authoritarian policies that erode individual freedom.

Lost in the effort is the fact that landowners often make permanent decisions about their land. A farmer can open his land to commercial development, but that land will never again be used for farming. Potential buyers cannot be blindsided about the existence of an easement because counties maintain easement transaction records.

Opponents also claim easements reduce property tax collection and are detrimental to the financial well-being of counties and the state. Property taxes in Nebraska are based on land valuation. A conservation easement does not drastically affect the value of the property unless the land use changes. Language in many conservation easements specifically protects the agricultural use of the land, in which case property tax assessments aren’t diminished. In 2020 the Nebraska Land Trust reviewed 38 of its agricultural land easements and found that easement properties and similar tracts of land paid comparable property taxes. About 35% of our state’s land permanently conserved by easements, so the outcry against conservation easements is unjust. Moreover, landowners should have the absolute right to protect their property without the heavy hand of government intervening.