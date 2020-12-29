Dusting off bad year

There’s a pile of dust that sits on top of my kitchen cabinets. A normal person would clean this dust pile, but I’m not a normal person. Life is more fun that way. Besides, I’m the only one who can see the dust. It’s hidden during the year and can be seen only when I stand on top of my kitchen counter to decorate the cabinets for the holidays.
Last year, I crawled on top of that counter, removed the holiday garland, saw the pile of fresh dust and wrote myself a note. It read, “2020 will be awesome.”
“That will be fun to see at the end of next year,” I naively thought.
I was sure of it. I had my 2020 vision planned and ready to execute. My business was going to have its biggest year yet. The world would be happy. Life would be so good.
My husband saw the dust pile earlier this year. Turns out it’s also visible when light bulbs need to be removed. He changed the note adding the word “nope” to my sentence.
We both got a good laugh out of that one.
Yesterday, I crawled up on that counter to remove the Christmas garland from this year. I love a clean house after the holidays. It just feels fresh — a chance to start over. But instead of cleaning the dust pile, I crossed out the word “nope” and the year 2020 and added 2021.
“2021 will be awesome.”
Of this I’m sure. I was just a little early with my prediction.
And then I left myself a paper note in our ornament box.
“Thank you, 2020 for teaching us what is truly important this year. Please be better, 2021,” I added.
I know it’s silly to write these notes, as if putting pen to paper will change the future. We all know by now that the best goals and intentions in life can be stopped at anytime, anywhere. The pandemic proved that, of course.
A friend of mine just said a final goodbye to his mom, yet another victim in this awful pandemic. And now I know three people who have died from COVID-19.
I haven’t hugged my parents all year as I’m terrified of passing COVID-19 to my dad who has Parkinson’s.
And I have loved ones who still think all of this is just overkill and that we’re all taking it too seriously.
It’s exhausting. I’m sure you feel it too.
It’s easy to look at this year and think of it as a total loss. But you and I know that’s not reality. There are things we’re all still learning, and lessons that will likely become clearer as the weeks and months forge ahead.
As for now, I’m holding onto hope:
n Hope that when the clock strikes midnight, we all get a second chance to live and love and appreciate the very breath we’ve been given;
n Hope that we’ll be kinder, more patient, and more loving; and,
n Hope that we’ll never forget how precious a simple hug can be.
Maybe there will even be a time we look back with gratitude on this year. I’m not there yet, but I’m hopeful. For now, I’ll write my wishes in dust, send up a few more prayers, and toast to a brighter year.
Wishing you all a healthy and happy 2021.