Dusting off bad year

There’s a pile of dust that sits on top of my kitchen cabinets. A normal person would clean this dust pile, but I’m not a normal person. Life is more fun that way. Besides, I’m the only one who can see the dust. It’s hidden during the year and can be seen only when I stand on top of my kitchen counter to decorate the cabinets for the holidays.

Last year, I crawled on top of that counter, removed the holiday garland, saw the pile of fresh dust and wrote myself a note. It read, “2020 will be awesome.”

“That will be fun to see at the end of next year,” I naively thought.

I was sure of it. I had my 2020 vision planned and ready to execute. My business was going to have its biggest year yet. The world would be happy. Life would be so good.

My husband saw the dust pile earlier this year. Turns out it’s also visible when light bulbs need to be removed. He changed the note adding the word “nope” to my sentence.

We both got a good laugh out of that one.