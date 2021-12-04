Dressing Christmas tree

I felt like Rip Van Winkle rubbing his eyes after a 20-year nap. That’s how I felt last weekend as I lifted my Christmas boxes down from the shelf. I was relieved to see that my lights and ornaments, cushioned inside tissue paper, had hibernated safely all summer.
When I pack up my Christmas decorations every January, it feels like Christmas will run off and disappear for centuries. But last weekend, after eating leftover turkey, I could feel Christmas tapping me on the shoulder again. I felt a surge of joy. It hadn’t run away after all. Saturday, as I opened those boxes and put up my tree, memories flowed as rich and thick as eggnog.
When my children were teenagers, we’d head out on the first Saturday in December to Sugar Pines Farm, a sprawling rural Christmas tree farm which had a sign by the entrance that said, “Like people, every tree is different, and no tree is perfect.”
We parked, picked up a red D-shaped saw from a rack and tromped through the snow to the field of trees. We’d zigzag through the field, wandering up and down the rows, looking, searching. At last, when we found the imperfect-yet-perfect tree, my daughter knelt down and sawed through its soft trunk until it plopped softly onto the snow.
We dragged it through the snow to the parking lot. The Sugar Pines crew tied it to the top of the car. After cups of hot chocolate, we headed home.
Those priceless days are memories now. With my kids now grown and gone, I’ve acquiesced to the passing years. A few years ago, I found a perfect tree for $15 at the Junk Jaunt. Last weekend, that tree and I were happily reunited.
Digging through the ornament box, I found the fragile construction-paper ornaments my children made in preschool, the ones with tiny photos of them as preschoolers.
I found two itty-bitty white plastic foam snowmen with eyes made from spits of black pipe cleaner. Eight of these had hung on our Christmas tree when I was a child, and my parents, who are gone now, passed them down to their four children. Each of us received two of them. One of my snowmen has lost his eyes, but I will not throw him away.
I found a round ornament, bright as a peony, with my name on it. That’s from my childhood, too.
I unwrapped ornaments from places I visited: a moose from Glacier National Park, a saguaro cactus from Arizona, a cable car from San Francisco, a lobster from Cape Cod, a yellow surfboard from Pismo Beach, Calif., a praying figure from Chimayo, N.M., and Santa and Mrs. Claus on ski lift from Breckenridge, Colorado.
I hung ornaments from my Cleveland home, too, including an angel ornament wearing an orange robe made of tissue paper. Her mouth hangs open in sorrow. She wears a little tag: “Heaven help the Cleveland Browns.” That’s an especially timely message this year for my battered but beloved football team.
Then I hung my black-and-white checked Indianapolis 500 stocking. Last came my Advent tree, a framed wall hanging I found in a dusty antique shop 36 years ago. It came with tiny ornaments. I hang one on the tree every day in December until Dec. 25.
My Christmas decorations have followed me like lost sheep from Cleveland to Abiquiu, N.M., Flagstaff, Ariz., Kearney, back to Abiquiu and back to Kearney in the last 11 years. Cherished Christmas decorations don’t get discarded. They get passed down.
When I finished decorating, I did what I always do. I turned off all the lights except the Christmas tree lights, turned on sacred Christmas music and sat down and let the peace and beauty of Christmas soak into me.
As always, time has tinkered with Christmas customs. Few people cut down Christmas trees these days. Fewer hang their own Christmas lights. Instead, they hire a company and synchronize those lights to pop Christmas music.
But the magic remains the same. I hope little fingers always hang ornaments on Christmas trees and frost Christmas cookies and pin stockings on the mantel. That’s part of the wonder of Christmas.