Dressing Christmas tree

I felt like Rip Van Winkle rubbing his eyes after a 20-year nap. That’s how I felt last weekend as I lifted my Christmas boxes down from the shelf. I was relieved to see that my lights and ornaments, cushioned inside tissue paper, had hibernated safely all summer.

When I pack up my Christmas decorations every January, it feels like Christmas will run off and disappear for centuries. But last weekend, after eating leftover turkey, I could feel Christmas tapping me on the shoulder again. I felt a surge of joy. It hadn’t run away after all. Saturday, as I opened those boxes and put up my tree, memories flowed as rich and thick as eggnog.

When my children were teenagers, we’d head out on the first Saturday in December to Sugar Pines Farm, a sprawling rural Christmas tree farm which had a sign by the entrance that said, “Like people, every tree is different, and no tree is perfect.”

We parked, picked up a red D-shaped saw from a rack and tromped through the snow to the field of trees. We’d zigzag through the field, wandering up and down the rows, looking, searching. At last, when we found the imperfect-yet-perfect tree, my daughter knelt down and sawed through its soft trunk until it plopped softly onto the snow.