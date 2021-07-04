Don't let fireworks smoke cloud meaning of Fourth of July

Fourth of July in Kearney isn’t focused on the patriotic pomp of parades, flags and picnics. It’s all about fireworks.

Born and raised in Cleveland, the only fireworks I grew up with were the kind cities set off at night. Once in a while, somebody who’d traveled out of state came out with sparklers or a Roman candle, and we lit them and enjoyed them for their brief life, but then they were done. They were quiet, too.

Monday’s editorial page in the Omaha World-Herald had a sobering reminder of the true expense of fireworks. Not just the hundreds of dollars some people fork over for these toys, but the noise and aggravation. The World-Herald said there were 1,800 complaints in Omaha last year about fireworks, and about 60 fireworks-related injuries. I’m not alone, obviously, but everyone is too timid to try to do anything about it.

I also am curious about the parked semis selling fireworks this time of year, with huge “75% off” splashed across the sides. If their wares are 75% off the day the trailers open, are they really 75% off? Seventy-five percent off what?