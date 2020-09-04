Don’t judge book by cover

As a child, I learned from my parents, teachers and at Sunday school the basics of interacting with people: Treat others as I want to be treated, look for the good in everyone and don’t judge books by their covers.
Those tenets were easy to follow as a Nebraska farm kid who attended a tiny neighborhood church and graduated in a high school class of 17, including my twin sister. I had almost everything in common — race, Christian faith, immigrant ancestors from Europe, parents who farmed or had other blue-color jobs, a strong sense of community, a mostly conservative tilt economically and politically — with almost everyone I knew.
Today, my friends and the people I work, worship and do business with are more diverse. Travels to places across America and to a few other countries during the years introduced me to people with cultures and life experiences much different from mine.
Those experiences taught me more about the importance of not judging people by appearances or other first impressions. However, I remain an imperfect student. I still make judgments in my mind sometimes, roll my eyes and say “what were they thinking” under my breath.
I’m ashamed of that, especially when so much of today’s news involves stories about the unfairness, even cruelty, of linking people’s value as human beings to factors such as race, gender, culture, economic resources and appearance.
I had an idea on a recent early morning walk that I hope will help me do better.
If we agree that our lives are gifts from God, then every person is like a package. The valuable gift is the heart, mind and soul inside, so outside features on which so many superficial judgments are made must be the gift wrap.
The paper, ribbon and bows on most birthday and Christmas presents provide little, if any, information about the gift inside.
If the wrapping is a colorful work of art, the gift might be similarly spectacular — or not. There is no guarantee that what’s inside is something I need or want. The paper and bow don’t tell me if the giver shopped with me specifically in mind or just grabbed something from a store shelf.
I also don’t assume the use of a newspaper or obviously recycled wrapping paper and bows on the outside indicates a terrible or recycled gift inside. It could be the same spectacular thing associated with a stunning present. Or maybe a wonderful homemade item that came from the heart and hands of the giver.
So why judge people, individually or as groups, only on their outside wrapping and not their inside gifts?
Remember the Bible story about the rich, well-dressed men whose big donations to the church were a small portion of their wealth and the poor widow who dropped her last two coins into the donation box. Jesus made it clear to his disciples then and through other examples during his ministry that they (we) shouldn’t be fooled by outward appearances.
Valuable qualities such as kindness, honesty, generosity and compassion can be packaged in any skin color, hairstyle and clothing.
Likewise, people with preferred outside wrapping — however that’s defined — can be ugly or evil inside. They may treat others badly, have better-than-you attitudes, use foul or hurtful language, or in other ways be gifts no one wants or deserves.
In any group of similarly wrapped packages, the gifts might be the same or similar, or very different.
Join me in trying to always remember that a person’s fancy, plain, rumpled, traditional or creative wrapping may reveal little or nothing about the gift inside.
Lori Potter is a Hub staff writer.
