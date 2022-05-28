Despairing over journalism; end of 'Potters Wheel,' for now

There’s a fascinating story in the April-May 2022 edition of Smithsonian magazine about Dean Coombs of Colorado, publisher-editor of the last linotype-produced newspaper in the United States, and perhaps the world.

Coombs prints 400 or more copies of his weekly Saguache Crescent while using the Mergenthaler Model 14 his family purchased new in 1920. It was a high-tech tool then that allowed one operator to create lines of type at a keyboard instead of having to typeset newspaper copy and books by hand, letter-by-letter.

Coombs became publisher after his father’s death in 1978, and probably is the only person in the world who can fix his 102-year-old linotype machine. He’s 70 years old now, so he and his loyal readers must hope that another journalist with an equal passion for local news and much more modern equipment buys the Crescent when he retires or dies.

It’s amazing that such an old machine still functions in an age of planned obsolescence. And that Coombs and Crescent readers are satisfied with an old-school system that still works for them.

The story tapped into my mixed emotions — acceptance and despair are two of them — about the future for the local journalism only weekly and small daily newspapers can provide.

My entire journalism career has focused on local and regional news. It started with mid-1970s summer internships at the Holdrege Citizen; then moved to dailies in Alliance, York and Kearney; and for the past 14 months of retirement, involves freelance writing and photography for the Hub and Flatwater Free Press.

The Flatwater Free Press and Nebraska Examiner are Nebraska’s first two non-profit media. Executive editors of both were presenters April 23 at the Nebraska Press Women spring conference in York. They reviewed trends, particularly in the past 5-10 years, that have made local journalism much different from most of my career.

I have talked about those trends many times in the past year when longtime readers ask me, “What’s wrong with the Hub?”

Some NPW friends who work at or have recently retired from other Nebraska newspapers owned by the same corporation have told me they are asked similar questions.

My answer is that the internet age has significantly hurt advertising revenue vital for newspapers. It also made it easy for large internet-based information providers to benefit from journalism produced by local media, not them.

No one covers local and regional news like weekly and small daily newspapers. If that’s valuable to people served by such media, they need to support those papers as advertisers and subscribers in print and online.

Local reporting is more difficult now for dailies of all sizes in Nebraska and across the country, especially those with corporate owners focused on the business bottom line and keeping shareholders happy. The new normal for the Hub and other corporately owned papers includes drastic job cuts, universal copy desks and off-site decisions.

The remaining journalists in depleted newsrooms do outstanding work and are dedicated to providing local news, sports coverage, features and editorial content. But there simply aren’t enough of them left to cover the wide regions and topics the Hub and other dailies were known for in the past.

I left full-time work on my own terms by retiring at age 65. I considered leaving earlier as I saw owner-manager interest in topics I covered wane and chairs deliberately left empty when younger folks changed jobs.

More recently, several friends and former colleagues saw their jobs cut. Some knew for several months that their positions were going away. However, there was no notice for the most recent cut of an employee with 30-plus years of service at the Hub and sister papers throughout several ownership changes.

That was the last straw for me, so this is my final Hub column. Maybe I’ll have an opportunity to restart “Potter’s Wheel” in the future, but I’m setting it aside now to focus on freelance work for other media.

My first column was published in the Kearney State College Antelope in 1976, I continued to write it weekly for a year at the Alliance Times-Herald, eight years at the York News-Times and since November 1986 at the Hub.

That’s more than 2,200 columns. So I’ve said more than enough, at least for now.