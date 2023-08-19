“Death Valley in late June? We don’t recommend that.” That’s what a travel agent told me 28 years ago, but I went anyway.

As temperatures flirt with 100 degrees this weekend, I remember driving the 120 miles through Death Valley one afternoon in June 1995. It was 122 degrees.

Why Death Valley in June, you ask? Why not? As I’d perused travel maps on a January day in Cleveland when temperatures plummeted to -22, I'd felt Death Valley pulling me in like iron grabbing a magnet.

A few weeks later, Death Valley sent me a traveler's guide, including a pamphlet with warnings for summer visitors. The sketches showed two vacationing families. The family that abided by summer safety rules crisscrossed the park sweat-free. Those who didn’t morphed into skeletons. The pamphlet included sketches of skeletons sprawled on the desert floor.

I would go, but adhere to the rules: carry ample water, stay on main roads and stay with the car if it breaks down.

My two children and I flew into Las Vegas and meandered like a pinball through California, first northwest to San Francisco, then curling back down through Yosemite, Sequoia and Kings Canyon national parks.

On our last day, we drove 120 miles through Death Valley back to Las Vegas. That morning, I mentioned to a motel clerk in Mammoth Lakes, Calif., that we were bound for Death Valley. “I hope your rental car can take it,” she said, shaking her head.

Off we went, winding south on U.S. 395, shadowing the great granite spine of the Sierra Nevada. Turning east onto Highway 136 at Lone Pine, we ventured into the bleak, vast northern Mojave Desert amid arid prickly plants and dried-up salt beds. Ghostly mountains hovered in the haze of the far horizon. Overhead, the sun seared us like a broiler.

When we reached Death Valley’s boundaries, the road lay like a single human hair on the naked landscape. We were the only ones on it. We had followed a car from Pennsylvania for a while, but it had sped up and disappeared.

We got out of the car and encircled the Death Valley National Park sign for a picture. Then we buckled our seat belts and began the drive.

The road climbed and descended like a roller coaster. At one summit, we got out of the car to feel the heat. We were like pottery baking inside a kiln. From way up here we could see into the below-sea-level valley below. It was a flameless hell of sun and desert. Our rented Olds Achieva was the only barrier between us and death.

Back on the road, a sign commanded: “Turn off your air conditioner to save your engine.” I did. The needle on the dashboard temperature gauge crept toward “H,” but the car kept going.

We began gulping bottled water. My son, then 10, moaned that he was too hot and begged me to turn on the air conditioning, but I said no.

Eighteen miles later, we arrived at the oasis of Stovepipe Wells. That little convenience store plunked on the desert looked like a false front from a John Wayne movie. We were the only customers.

Inside, we bought cellophane-wrapped sandwiches, apples and more water, but the only tables were on wooden benches on the porch outside. The thermometer in the shade said 122 degrees.

The porch was shaded, so we headed outside to eat on the picnic table. Heat - blistering, intense, suffocating - flooded into our T-shirts and shorts. It pressed down hard like a branding iron, but we didn’t sweat because sweat evaporates instantly in dry heat like that. We tolerated it for five minutes, then scrambled into the car, turned on the air conditioning and finished our lunches there.

I drove on, but a few miles away, we got out of the car again and stood silently, listening. There was no sound. Not a bird. Not a car. Not the buzz of an insect.

The silence was profound. So were our thoughts. Out here the earth was stripped clean. Shed of adornments, left with only sky and land, what is there? What is life at the core? Why was this nothingness so terrifying?

We had no answers then. It was too hot to linger, and we had a plane to catch in Las Vegas 150 miles away. I wouldn’t have missed that adventure. Not even for a cold bottle of water.