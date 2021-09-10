Day before the horrors

Then, on live TV, a commercial airliner flew into the second tower. News reports followed about a third plane slamming into the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and a fourth jet crashing in a Pennsylvania field after the brave crew and passengers fought back against the hijackers.

Nearly 3,000 lives were lost in those terrorist attacks, including many heroic first responders who rushed to rescue people and became victims when the towers collapsed.

Investigators determined that the 19 hijackers had passed through existing airport security, then provided by private companies, that allowed small knives to be carried on some flights. Safety measures then didn’t require locked cockpit doors.

I was grounded by the temporary grounding of all commercial flights to, from and throughout the United States. I had a Sept. 12 plane ticket to Indianapolis for the 2001 National Federation of Press Women Conference. Organizers went ahead because some members already had arrived or were driving there.

Later that week, I got an email that Troy McCain, then of DeWitt, sent to the 29 other members of the Nebraska LEAD class of 2000-02. It had information about the officer who was our Pentagon tour guide during our February 2001 national travel seminar.