I woke up early Tuesday, turned off my alarm clock and decided to take a walk before going to work. I love the sights and sounds when I’m on walks shortly after sunrise on summer weekends.
Darkness lingered during my 5:45 a.m. weekday walks — I also was out early Wednesday, Thursday and today — and I saw fewer dog walkers and joggers.
South winds rustled cattails in the Fountain Hills Park wetland and carried in the sound of trains passing through downtown Kearney. Somewhere in the dark distance, a male cardinal sang as if desperately calling for a special girl.
There are streetlights around the park’s walking trail, but I was thrilled to also see a full moon in the west. The eastern sky had a bright light I later learned was Venus rising and gave only a hint that the sun soon would appear.
The Old Farmer’s Almanac says some names for this week’s moon are Full Green Corn Moon, Wheat Cut Moon and Moon When All Things Ripen. It also could be a sign of light in our current dark times or of consistency in a chaotic world.
However, the moon name on my mind this week was God’s yard light.
Nebraskans with farm or ranch roots know that yard lights let us know when we’re close to home. Other lights dotting rural landscapes remind us that family, neighbors and friends are nearby.
God’s yard light made me think of David.
At Pleasant View Christian Church near my family’s Franklin County farm south of Wilcox and in the larger neighborhood of farm families, “David” generally meant David Arehart.
At age 2, he contracted a form of meningitis that left him with lingering physical issues, including speech, hearing and mental impairments.
When he was 6 — about the time my twin sister, Lisa, and I were born — the Arehart family moved to Wichita, Kansas, for nine months so David could attend a special school. The family returned to their rural Wilcox farm, but David stayed as a resident student until age 9.
He then lived at home, attended schools at Ragan and Oxford, lived independently and worked at a special workshop in Broken Bow for 27 years, and also lived in a Bethphage Mosaic Mission residence in Holdrege.
David now resides at Christian Homes in Holdrege, near the last home of his late parents, Marvin and Mary, who were advocates for special needs education programs and funding.
In 2007, Mary wrote a book about David titled, “God’s Yard Light.”
In a Hub story, she said, “I decided to write the book when David looked up at the moon and said, ‘There is God’s yard light.’ It meant so much for him when he could be home and look around at our neighbors’ yard lights.”
Another David thing was remembering the birthdays of nearly every Pleasant View Church member during my growing-up days. The conversation often was something like, “Happy Birthday. Did you know my birthday is on June 26?”
Because of his hearing loss, David tends to talk and laugh loudly. His mom would “shush” him on the talking part, but no one complained about his loud laugh.
David’s sister Susan Falk of Kearney told me he’s doing well, but COVID-19 safety measures mean that she, sister Nina Putnam of Holdrege and brother Brock Arehart of Kearney can’t visit him face to face.
Here is my message to David.
I’m sorry this longtime Pleasant View friend didn’t send you a card on your 70th birthday. This is my belated happy birthday greeting to you.
I want you to know I’ve thought of you during my pre-dawn walks this week, when Venus was rising, there was a hint of sunrise and God’s yard light helped illumine my path.
Lori Potter is a Hub staff writer.