Crazed quest for a quote from the Red Cross

I wonder why the American Red Cross office in Kearney no longer has a landline. It doesn’t have a cellphone number, either.

I found that out this week as I was writing a story on Dustin Behlmann, a Kearney man who has donated three gallons of blood to the American Red Cross in the last 10 years. Unlike most adults, his blood is missing a rare antibody, which makes it safe to give to babies.

As we chatted, Behlmann’s mother, Jennifer, praised several Red Cross employees who have been especially supportive of Dustin. I wanted to add their comments to my story.

As is routine, I found the phone number of the Fort Kearney chapter of the American Red Cross in the phone book. I called. The phone rang once, then abruptly disconnected. I tried again. Same result.

Puzzled, I hunted online for the number of the Grand Island Red Cross office and called, hoping they could give me the Kearney office phone number. This was routine.

I’d talked to Grand Island Red Cross staffers a few years ago. This week, though, nobody answered the phone. Instead, I got that tiresome merry-go-round refrain about pressing “1” for this and press “2” for that. They gave me four options, but none was for basic information.