Crazed quest for a quote from the Red Cross

I wonder why the American Red Cross office in Kearney no longer has a landline. It doesn’t have a cellphone number, either.
I found that out this week as I was writing a story on Dustin Behlmann, a Kearney man who has donated three gallons of blood to the American Red Cross in the last 10 years. Unlike most adults, his blood is missing a rare antibody, which makes it safe to give to babies.
As we chatted, Behlmann’s mother, Jennifer, praised several Red Cross employees who have been especially supportive of Dustin. I wanted to add their comments to my story.
As is routine, I found the phone number of the Fort Kearney chapter of the American Red Cross in the phone book. I called. The phone rang once, then abruptly disconnected. I tried again. Same result.
Puzzled, I hunted online for the number of the Grand Island Red Cross office and called, hoping they could give me the Kearney office phone number. This was routine.
I’d talked to Grand Island Red Cross staffers a few years ago. This week, though, nobody answered the phone. Instead, I got that tiresome merry-go-round refrain about pressing “1” for this and press “2” for that. They gave me four options, but none was for basic information.
I pressed zero in attempt to short-circuit that telephone alphabet soup, but that zero just bounced me back to that stale refrain of press “1” and press “2.” I pressed 1, figuring I’d get a human being who could give me the Kearney phone number, but I didn’t get a human. I got another useless recording. I hung up.
Frustrated, I called the Red Cross’s national 800 number. I was put on hold automatically. Music played for a while, interrupted, of course by the usual “your call is very important to us ...” blather. Really?
Finally, a woman came on the line. I asked for the phone number of the Kearney, Neb., Red Cross office. She put me on hold. When she picked up again, she said, “I don’t show an office in Kearney, Nebraska.”
“But Kearney does have an office,” I said. “I’ve been there.” But she checked again and came up empty.
Fuming by now, I hung up and drove to the Red Cross’s Fort Kearney office at 520 W. 48th St. A pleasant woman came out to the front desk. “We don’t have landlines here,” she told me.
Huh? A business or a nonprofit without a landline? The American Red Cross, a champion of people ravaged by fires and floods and hurricanes and tornadoes, and a critical collector of blood, but no landline?
When I explained that I simply sought a simple quote from a Red Cross staff member about Dustin’s blood donations, she picked up her cellphone and called Nicole Johnk, who happily gave me a quote. When I asked Johnk for her title, she hesitated. Then she said she was the donor recruitment officer for Central Nebraska.
I don’t know whether Johnk works at Kearney, but I had what I needed. I drove back to the office and inserted Johnk’s 18-word statement in my story. All that running around for 18 words. And you wonder what a journalist does all day?
This drama continues to haunt me. If, in this era of email and texting, the Red Cross has decided its landline is obsolete, I respectfully disagree. When disaster strikes, you instinctively reach for the phone.
In 2004, I got home from a vacation and discovered that an upstairs water pipe had burst while I was gone. Water bashed its way through a ceiling and poured into the kitchen like the Mississippi River overrunning the levees at New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina. In the living room, an ominous bulge of water was ready to burst through the ceiling and dump a tsunami onto my couches and TV. I didn’t sit down and turn on the internet. I grabbed the phone and called my insurance agent and a disaster cleanup company.
I’d love to ask the Red Cross why it disconnected its local landline, but I can’t get through.