Crane friends correspond

The few Christmas cards I get at work usually are from ag and natural resources organizations I cover regularly for the Hub. So an envelope I found on my desk a few weeks ago with a Bridgewater, N.J., return address was a mystery. I made the connection only when I read a note written on the card.
The following excerpt from my March 23, 2020, column explains how my path crossed with Dennis and Celia D’Arienzo.
I spent the morning of March 8 photographing sandhill cranes in the Rowe Sanctuary and Fort Kearny areas. On my way back to town for church, I stopped at the Fort Kearny State Historical Park visitors center to wish Superintendent Gene Hunt an early (March 11) happy birthday.
A New Jersey couple dropped off by an Uber driver walked in and asked about the hike-bike trail.
They didn’t rent a car because they were joining a crane-related tour the next day. Neither they nor, apparently, the driver knew the trailhead was at Fort Kearny State Recreation Area.
It was too far to walk, so I volunteered to take them to the trail and the bridge over the Platte’s main channel. First, I drove them around to see cranes in the fields.
I told them the March 8 crane numbers probably were half or less than the total that would be in the area in mid- to late-March. My photo tip was to keep focused on birds that jump, bow or spread their wings because they rarely do those behaviors only once.
At around 1 p.m., I dropped them off at Kitt’s Kitchen and Coffee in downtown Kearney, after pointing the way to the Museum of Nebraska Art.
From there, they could call a cab or another Uber driver to take them to their motel.
The D’Arienzos and their tour group were among the last people to take a 2020 Rowe Sanctuary river blind tour.
A week later, the visitors center, blinds and grounds were closed for COVID-19 safety. It was the start of a second spring migration season with limited visitors, activities and income due to a natural disaster.
In 2019, March floods made Elm Island Road to Rowe Sanctuary a muddy, often impassable quagmire. Day-to-day decisions were made about whether there was road access for sunrise and sunset tours to river blinds.
Now, the 2021 spring migration season is uncertain. Rowe Sanctuary Director Bill Taddicken has said the best hope is for some tours while the cranes are in the Central Platte Valley, but with limited visitors per blind.
I still look forward to communing with cranes on my own in March. Watching them dance in grasslands and harvested cornfields or fly over my head and hearing their distinctive crane songs never gets old.
It was like medicine for my soul during late winter and early spring when many other normal things began fading and then stayed away the rest of 2020.
For those of us who enjoy sandhill cranes — or substitute any other activity that helps you relax and makes you smile — another dose of that medicine can’t come too soon.
That’s especially true for those of us who are healthy and have jobs well back from the front lines. We won’t be vaccinated until later in 2021.
It didn’t seem like a big deal last March to take some time and drive a few extra miles to give two strangers from New Jersey their first introduction to sandhill cranes. However, the hand-written note on their “Merry Christmas & Happy New Year” card is a reminder that it’s important to act on opportunities to be kind.
“Thanks again for showing us around Kearney and giving us the ‘insider scoops.’ Kearney was our last trip before the pandemic ... we are fine and looking forward to traveling again.”
As many of us have learned while sharing 2020’s miseries, helping someone even in a small way can make us feel more human, more normal. Doing so is its own reward.
Lori Potter is a Hub staff writer.