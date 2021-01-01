Crane friends correspond

The few Christmas cards I get at work usually are from ag and natural resources organizations I cover regularly for the Hub. So an envelope I found on my desk a few weeks ago with a Bridgewater, N.J., return address was a mystery. I made the connection only when I read a note written on the card.

The following excerpt from my March 23, 2020, column explains how my path crossed with Dennis and Celia D’Arienzo.

I spent the morning of March 8 photographing sandhill cranes in the Rowe Sanctuary and Fort Kearny areas. On my way back to town for church, I stopped at the Fort Kearny State Historical Park visitors center to wish Superintendent Gene Hunt an early (March 11) happy birthday.

A New Jersey couple dropped off by an Uber driver walked in and asked about the hike-bike trail.

They didn’t rent a car because they were joining a crane-related tour the next day. Neither they nor, apparently, the driver knew the trailhead was at Fort Kearny State Recreation Area.

It was too far to walk, so I volunteered to take them to the trail and the bridge over the Platte’s main channel. First, I drove them around to see cranes in the fields.