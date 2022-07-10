Cowboy fun on the Fourth becoming a tradition

To you Nebraskans, rodeos are as routine as fireworks on the Fourth of July, but not to me. I’d never been to a rodeo until I moved to Kearney from the Cleveland suburbs 10 years ago and former Hub reporter Lori Potter invited me to the Sumner Saddle Club’s annual Independence Day shindig.

“A rodeo?” I said then, curious. “A real rodeo?”

“What other kind is there?” she said.

Lori launched a tradition that year. Last weekend, I went to my sixth Sumner rodeo, and I went not once, but twice.

Warned about predicted 100-degree highs on July 4, a friend and I decided to go Sunday evening. We threaded our way up into the crowded bleachers, then watched broncos heave their helpless riders off, and more. But when we heard thunder growling like a mangy dog and saw flickering lightning, we left. I’ve lost two friends to lightning. I won’t take chances with it, especially on metal bleachers.

After I got home, the irresistible pull of that rodeo remained as fluid and sweet as warm taffy, so Monday afternoon, I went back, this time with Lori.

We parked under a tree, walked over to the corral and paid for our tickets in cash. As we headed to the bleachers, a male voice from behind said, “Excuse us.” I turned around and found myself nose-to-nose with a horse. So close. Too close. I’m a city girl, a foreigner in this rodeo culture, but I managed to calmly step aside.

More horses and riders weaved through. It was startling to me, being so close, but nobody in that cowboy-booted crowd even flinched. In most performances, the cast stays behind the curtain and the crowd stays in their seats, but here, they mingle.

We had to watch our step, too.

We walked down to the ticket office and got a program. Lori left to take pictures. I wandered.

At a red shed west of the grandstand, they were selling Coke and Pepsi and hot dogs and nachos. Beside that shed were eight metal stools with seats shaped like soft drink bottle caps.

I studied the horses, bulls and calves in their pens. Men were bent over in the chutes getting broncos ready for the opening act. The glittery rodeo queen rode around on her horse in a sparkly shirt and a cowboy hat.

Then the festivities began. First came a tribute to military veterans, gratitude to our Founding Fathers, the playing of the national anthem, a tribute to religious freedom and a prayer that actually mentioned Jesus Christ. That doesn’t happen in Cleveland.

I climbed up into the bleachers and the show began. Broncos flung the cowboys off. Cowboys lassoed a calf, then leapt off their horses to wrestle it to the ground and hastily wrap a rope around three of its legs. The rodeo clown kept up a banter of corny jokes.

The stands were sparsely filled due to the heat, but a cluster of teenagers plopped down nearby. The clown climbed up to the top row of the bleachers to chat with some people from San Francisco. He tossed them free goodies not long after that.

On it went for two hours. Only one competitor in the rodeo was from Sumner. The others hailed from places like Ogallala and Brady and Big Springs. When I first went to the Sumner rodeo, I thought it was just local boys. I was wrong.

When it was over, I bought a Pepsi, sat down under the trees and watched the rodeo being put away for another year. I listened to saddle club members arrange to come back later in the week to clean up the crumpled water bottles and ketchup-stained napkins left behind on the bleachers.

Across the road, I watched horses being loaded into trailers. Then the trailers drove away. Lori said some competitors were probably headed to other towns for rodeos this evening.

At my first Sumner rodeo in 2012, I guzzled it all down with my eyes. I still do. It’s as much a part of my Fourth of July now as bottle rockets and sparklers.