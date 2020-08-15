The letter was handwritten with a black felt-tipped pen. It bore no signature and no return address, and its message was as stark as that black ink. “On July 25, more than 500 people attended a wedding in Kearney. Subsequently, allegedly, 200-plus people have tested positive for COVID-19. Please write about this. People do not realize how stupid it is to have weddings and other events now,” the letter writer said.
I wish I could write about that, but I’m imprisoned by the secrecy with which health care agencies and state health departments are handling COVID-19. They tiptoe around the critical details.
Every morning, the Two Rivers Public Health Department tells us how many cases have been confirmed in Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps counties, but not the towns or cities where patients live. When questioned, they cite HIPAA, the federal Health Insurance Portability and Accoutability Act. Passed in 1996, it’s supposed to protect patient privacy, but I’m not asking for names, addresses or occupations. It doesn’t matter. Case closed.
Not long ago, when COVID-19 swept through Ravenna, only a few brave people there would talk to me. One business owner told me tersely that she wasn’t talking and hung up. A few minutes later, she called me back, only because she wanted people to know her business was open.
Ditto in Minden, which recently was hit with cases, reportedly after a wedding. (Was it the wedding mentioned in that letter above? I’ll never know.) I poked around Facebook for details, then called City Hall. I was told that an employee at the swimming pool “might” have COVID-19 and is being tested. Nothing more, he said. End of discussion.
COVID-19 has stormed around the world like Napoleon’s forces, unstoppable, unlike anything since the Spanish flu of 1918, but on the local level, we’re reluctant to talk about it.
Don’t tell anyone who tested positive. Don’t tell anyone which nursing homes are affected. Our hospitals politely step to the other side of the street when asked how many COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. All I’ve sought is numbers. Not names, addresses, gender or occupation. Just numbers. It doesn’t matter.
No wonder people are streaming out to bars and restaurants and wedding receptions. No wonder people are pooh-poohing masks. They think COVID-19 lurks somewhere else, but not here. They are wrong.
Acting on a tip, I called a man who told me he spent 55 days in a Lincoln hospital with COVID-19 and seemed willing to say a lot more, but his wife grabbed the phone, said they would not talk to the newspaper and hung up.
An employee in town learned that a coworker had tested positive for COVID-19 five days earlier but came to work anyway. She hurried home and spent five days quarantined waiting for test results.
A furious mother called to say her teenage son couldn’t get tested after his friend got COVID-19 because he wasn’t in a high-risk category. I’ve gotten little response when I ask questions like this of the Two Rivers Public Health Department, the center of COVID-19 testing and information. I know Two Rivers is swamped, but the public needs to know.
I am grateful for the few brave souls who test positive and share their stories, like the administrative assistant and interim pastor at First Presbyterian Church.
Then there were the friends and coaches who talked with humor and affection about a young Cozad man who died from COVID-19 early this summer. I had to leap through wildfires to get his family’s phone number, but when I finally reached them for comments at 9 p.m., his brother was genuinely appreciative.
I want to write about the human side of COVID-19. Not just numbers, charts and graphs or percentages, but faces, nicknames, hobbies and more.
Last year, when floods swirled through central Nebraska, twice, people told their stories. When tornadoes skipped into Kearney in 2008, people told their stories. Not now.
COVID-19 voices are silent, and that must change. It’s time to rip the masks off, maintain distance and expose this pandemic’s human side.