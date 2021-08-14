Child care providers hunt for staff

THE AUTHOR Erin Duffy is the digital communication specialist with the Buffett Early Childhood Institute.
Enrollment is picking back up again at the Imagination Station child care centers in Omaha. There are the usual wait lists for infants and toddlers, said Shayne McGuire, director of operations. But families of preschool-age children seeking care will have to wait a little longer: there’s not enough teachers for that group.
“It’s odd to see those empty spaces in our classrooms that we know we could fill,” Donna McGuire, owner and executive director, said.
More families seeking care seems like welcome news after the last year.
But that pent-up demand is colliding with a child care crunch in some cities and states like Nebraska. Parents are being confronted with the larger structural issues in America’s child care system: worker shortages, turnover, and razor-thin profit margins for providers.
A smaller labor pool, along with competition from retail and food service employers like McDonald’s that are raising hourly pay, makes it harder to attract and retain workers. Without enough teachers, child care programs may not be able to enroll new families.
“I think the pandemic has really shined a light on how this industry is part of the infrastructure of our economy,” said Adrianne Agulla, who owns four child development centers in Omaha and Lincoln. “We have to figure out a way to make this a prestigious thing to do with your life and career path.”
Child care providers from Oklahoma City to Sitka, Alaska, are reporting higher demand as more workers return to the office.
For Agulla, business began to pick up in January. While spots for infant care typically go fast, lately she’s fielding more inquiries for toddlers. Some parents had babies shortly before the pandemic and worked out care arrangements with family members.
“They stayed home with grandma while they were a baby and grandma felt comfortable doing that,” Agulla said. But now, “Grandma can’t keep up with a 2-year-old.”
In spring 2020, the arrival of COVID-19 almost cratered her business. Families were fearful of exposing their kids to the virus and worried about job security, so they pulled their children out. Her centers in Omaha and Lincoln can take roughly 575 kids total, but by the third week in March 2020, only about 90 children remained—just 15% of peak capacity.
Some states may emerge from the worst of the pandemic with fewer child care slots.
“A lot of our older providers, they just decided to retire,” said Janet Herzog, executive director of the Midwest Child Care Association. “We lost a big chunk of child care providers because of the pandemic. They just said it wasn’t worth it.”
In Nebraska alone, more than 200 child care providers closed in 2020, and not enough new businesses have taken their place, according to a legislative report that the Buffett Early Childhood Institute at the University of Nebraska contributed to.
“The Buffett Institute is working with partners across the state to address some of the fundamental cracks in the system—such as low pay, career ladders for professionals, and engaging the early childhood workforce itself in problem solving,” said Susan Sarver, the Institute’s director of workforce planning and development.
In 2020, the Nebraska Early Childhood Workforce Commission released its report, Elevating Nebraska’s Early Childhood Workforce.
“There are no simple answers and we tackle all aspects of the problem — pay for professionals, qualifications of the workforce, and public investment in early care and education,” Sarver said.
Wendy Leahy considers herself fortunate. Her Sunshine Kids Daycare has made it through the pandemic largely unscathed.
“I had a mom who found out she was pregnant and told me even before she told her husband,” Leahy said.