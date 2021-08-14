Child care providers hunt for staff

THE AUTHOR Erin Duffy is the digital communication specialist with the Buffett Early Childhood Institute.

Enrollment is picking back up again at the Imagination Station child care centers in Omaha. There are the usual wait lists for infants and toddlers, said Shayne McGuire, director of operations. But families of preschool-age children seeking care will have to wait a little longer: there’s not enough teachers for that group.

“It’s odd to see those empty spaces in our classrooms that we know we could fill,” Donna McGuire, owner and executive director, said.

More families seeking care seems like welcome news after the last year.

But that pent-up demand is colliding with a child care crunch in some cities and states like Nebraska. Parents are being confronted with the larger structural issues in America’s child care system: worker shortages, turnover, and razor-thin profit margins for providers.

A smaller labor pool, along with competition from retail and food service employers like McDonald’s that are raising hourly pay, makes it harder to attract and retain workers. Without enough teachers, child care programs may not be able to enroll new families.