Camping not worth the chances of rain

Huddling in my car at a service station last Saturday night, I felt like I was in a car wash.

Rain poured down. Lightning flashed and thunder crashed. I’d sought safety from the storm at that service station. Other vehicles pulled in, too.

The storm was all my fault. I’d gone camping.

My camping trip had begun so blissful. Early Saturday afternoon, I’d pitched my tent at Windmill State Recreation Area south of Gibbon. It’s a placid little Eden with ponds, trails and spacious, shady tent sites blessedly separated from RV pads.

For a few delicious hours, I read. I did a New York Times crossword puzzle. I took a long walk. As I lit my camp stove to prepare my supper, I happened to glance at the western sky and saw storm clouds silently tiptoeing in.

In recent days, meteorologists had mentioned “a chance” of rain Saturday. Saturday morning, they’d predicted a 20% chance of rain, then erased that to zero, so I had headed out to Windmill. But now, I checked my phone and saw an 80% chance of severe storms predicted by 8 p.m. Should I stay or leave?

One Saturday afternoon last summer, not long after I had pitched my tent at Gallagher Canyon State Recreation Area, a battalion of storm clouds lined up in the western sky like Pickett’s troops at Gettysburg, but that storm fizzled out. It never rained. I thought that might happen here, too, so I put another log on my campfire and settled down with my book.

Then I heard a distant cough of thunder. I saw something flicker behind the trees. It flickered again, then again and again, like a toddler playing with a light switch. It was lightning.

Another bump of thunder, louder this time.

I don’t fool around with lightning. Lightning has killed two people I knew, so I packed up my camp stove, food, flashlights and water jug and dumped it in the car. Then I drove to the gate and left the park.

It wasn’t a moment too soon. As I exited, I looked to the north and saw a cumulonimbus cloud black as tar, rolling in like dust clouds during the Dust Bowl. As I turned onto I-80, a different cloud, this one an ugly ragtag purple splotch, was unrolling itself directly overhead.

Suddenly the heavens exploded with buckets of rain and wind. I could barely see. I slowed to about 20 mph, but the wind shoved at my car like a prize fighter. Semis pulled off the highway. My windshield wipers battled in vain with the rain. Enough was enough. I pulled off at the next exit and took refuge at that gas station, snagging the last parking place at the convenience store.

Other cars pulled in off I-80, too. Some people dashed into the convenience store, but I nixed that. I would have been soaked just stepping out of the car. Instead, I turned on the overhead car light and opened a book. I was relieved that I’d fled the campsite. Had I stayed there, I’d be huddled on the cold tile restroom floor.

The deluge howled for 25 minutes. At last, finally, it abated, so I got back on I-80 and headed west, but within minutes, fat raindrops splatted on the windshield. I prayed to get home before the storm ramped up. Luckily, I did.

Late Sunday morning, I went back to the park and took down my tent. It had survived, but an enormous branch had crashed down very very close. As I worked, I remembered storms in past summers at Gallagher Canyon, Medicine Creek and Pine Ridge state recreation areas, and howling all-night winds at Victoria Springs and Niobrara state recreation areas.

Back home in Ohio, hard rain pounded down for eight hours one night at Lake Hope State Park. So much rain fell at Findley State Park in Wellington one night that a moat engulfed my tent the next morning.

I love to camp, but the gods have spoken. This weekend, rain is due Saturday night, so I’m staying home.