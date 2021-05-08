Building without going in the hole

The author is governor of Nebraska.

Nebraska is the least indebted state in the nation because our state government, like our people, lives within its means. We take a common sense approach to finances. We pay as we go for new projects instead of taking on debt. This approach has helped us to build high-quality infrastructure and to grow Nebraska without mortgaging our future.

Last week, President Biden unveiled his administration’s new $2.3 trillion spending plan. It’s clear the president doesn’t share Nebraskans’ approach to managing finances. In 2020, the federal government had its largest budget deficit since World War II. In the midst of a historic pandemic, emergency spending made sense, but as we emerge from the pandemic a return to normalcy must include a return to fiscal discipline.

The Congressional Budget Office monitors the condition of our nation’s finances. In December, the CBO reported that publicly held federal debt is on pace to reach the highest level in U.S. history by 2023. “The growing debt burden ... raises borrowing costs, slowing the growth of the economy and national income, and it increases the risk of a fiscal crisis,” the CBO warned.