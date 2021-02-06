Browns back in the hunt

I was so stressed Jan. 10 that I rearranged my kitchen cupboards. As I did, I raced in and out of the living room to watch the TV screen. Third and inches on the 10-yard line! I fled back into the kitchen. I couldn’t bear to watch.
And then, at last, jubilation! My Cleveland Browns beat Pittsburgh to win their first NFL playoff game since 1994. Sure, they lost to Kansas City in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs Jan. 17 — and I hope Kansas City wins the Super Bowl Sunday — but my Browns’ win over the Steelers was a gridiron resurrection.
Nebraska is Husker country, not Browns country, but I’m a Cleveland native who was soldered into being a Browns fan long before I wore lipstick.
Billy Truax was cheering for them, too. He lives outside Kearney. He played for the Cleveland Browns in the 1960s and won a Super Bowl ring with the Dallas Cowboys. He and I connected a few years ago after I wrote a column about the Browns. We even had lunch at Perkins.
On Jan. 3, after the Browns held off the Steelers in the regular season to get into the playoffs, Truax sent an email: “Congratulations. Your boy Baker (Mayfield) got ’em in the playoffs.”
On Jan. 10, after the Browns stomped on Pittsburgh again, Truax emailed again: “We were probably the only two people in Buffalo County with any interest in Cleveland and who watched the game.”
Interest? “Frenzy” is more accurate. My 61 years of watching, worrying, praying and shrieking has shredded my heart.
In 1987, when the Browns were in their second consecutive bite-your-nails battle with the Denver Broncos for a trip to the Super Bowl, I was so nervous I finally fled. I got in the car. I had no idea where to go so I drove through heavy snow to ... uh, McDonald’s, and I ordered a drive-thru cheeseburger, but I couldn’t stop listening.
The score was 38-31 with a minute to go and we were on the Denver 8-yard line. Then Browns running back Earnest Byner dropped the ball, and the Browns lost.
The year before, with the Browns again playing Denver for the league championship, Denver tied the game with 15 seconds to go and sent it into overtime and won on a field goal in overtime. I’ve hated Denver ever since.
So on Jan. 17, as the Browns nibbled away at the Kansas City lead as I was baking cookies, my son Matt texted me: “Keep baking cookies.”
Until this year, my Browns have slept longer than Rip Van Winkle. In 1995, former Cleveland Browns owner Art Modell devastated my city when he moved the real Cleveland Browns to Baltimore. In 1998, the NFL sent us a shoddy fake replacement team. They dressed them like the Browns and named them the Browns, but they were clumsy fakes. Meanwhile, those Ravens — my Browns in new uniforms — won the Super Bowl. I seethed.
No, my makeshift Browns were an embarrassment. We had a losing record for 90 weeks, the longest ever in the NFL. Cleveland is one of four NFL teams that has never been to the Super Bowl. Still, my devotion never wavered.
In 2018 they drafted Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield. This year, we got coach Kevin Stefanski.
And suddenly, Jan. 17, my Browns were nipping at the Chiefs’ heels in the playoffs. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes had wobbled off the field after bonking his helmeted head on the ground. An interception got my Browns back in the game.
Five points behind! I raced back to my TV set.
Four minutes. The Brown could win this thing!
When Kansas City pulled it out, I was inconsolable.
Monday morning, Truax emailed again. This time, he was proud. He reminded me that my Browns have turned the corner, and the best is yet to come.
That’s what my son Matt said, too, when he called. He’s 35, too young to remember the Browns glory days, but he said, “Cheer up, Mom. We beat Pittsburgh twice when nobody expected us to win, and we almost won today,” he said.
I guess I raised him right.