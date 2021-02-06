Browns back in the hunt

Interest? “Frenzy” is more accurate. My 61 years of watching, worrying, praying and shrieking has shredded my heart.

In 1987, when the Browns were in their second consecutive bite-your-nails battle with the Denver Broncos for a trip to the Super Bowl, I was so nervous I finally fled. I got in the car. I had no idea where to go so I drove through heavy snow to ... uh, McDonald’s, and I ordered a drive-thru cheeseburger, but I couldn’t stop listening.

The score was 38-31 with a minute to go and we were on the Denver 8-yard line. Then Browns running back Earnest Byner dropped the ball, and the Browns lost.

The year before, with the Browns again playing Denver for the league championship, Denver tied the game with 15 seconds to go and sent it into overtime and won on a field goal in overtime. I’ve hated Denver ever since.

So on Jan. 17, as the Browns nibbled away at the Kansas City lead as I was baking cookies, my son Matt texted me: “Keep baking cookies.”