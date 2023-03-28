I have a friend who enjoys dumping cold water on any happiness our country might experience. You know the type. If it brings joy, my friend wants to challenge it with everything he possesses.

Take March Madness. While watching some of the college basketball games, my friend asked a rather indelicate question: “Shouldn’t these guys be studying?” Ouch.

Just as I finally found a little joy in watching these highly professional basketball players sprint up and down the court, sinking three-pointers with ease, rebounding with beauty and skill and giving it their all, my friend wants to bring up academics.

Between plates of cheese-covered nachos, refreshing drinks and other foods covered with cheese, I explained to my friend that the games of March Madness — while resembling the efforts of NBA teams — contain an educational component that most people just don’t see.

For your information, while the camera focuses on the professional-looking players on the court, the guys on the bench probably have textbooks open on their laps, reviewing for a spelling quiz. And during half time, while the players retreat to the dressing rooms for a break, I’ll bet my bottom dollar that they are tinkering with some rather complex long division problems. Maybe even dividing by fractions, something my friend could never do unless it involved dividing up the remaining nachos evenly between the two of us.

While watching the now legendary game between ULCA and Gonzaga last Thursday, “Zaga” coach Mark Few pulled up a chair on court during a timeout to talk to his team in the final 15 seconds of the game. While it looked to the casual observer as if he desired to give a few last minute instructions to his players, he could just as easily have been reviewing Spanish vocabulary words for a test. Only a lip reader would know for sure.

Frankly I’m sick and tired of people trashing college athletes, saying they only want to advance to the professional ranks of their sport. We need to give them credit for playing like professionals while still thumbing through textbooks, occasionally attending classes and thinking seriously about turning in some homework.

How about the term, “March Madness?” English scholars all recognize how this alliteration perfectly describes the basketball tournament. You see, “March” and “Madness” both start with “M.” But wait, it gets better. We have the “Sweet Sixteen,” “Elite Eight” and “Final Four,” which all follow the same format.

Educational experts all agree that repetition helps students learn. It reinforces a concept, one that these scholar/athletes might use in their poetry or creative writing classes.

A word of warning: While these games contain an educational aspect, the NCAA owns the trademarks for these terms, so don’t get any big ideas about printing them on a hoodie. They also own the rights to “The Big Dance,” so you can forget that one, too. I imagine they will buy the rights to my friend, who so freely criticizes college basketball, as well.

Even the brackets feature a math lesson. Just think of the chaos if the NCAA started with 61 teams. What a mess that would be.

OK, the final round of the tournament, called the National Championship, breaks the mold with the name alliteration, but when it comes on TV, you can bet my friend will be watching and ready to find fault with that.

Some people know how to take all the fun out of life — and the professional level of college basketball.